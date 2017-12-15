LeBron posts triple-double; Knicks top Nets; Warriors win 8th-straight

Pistons (15-13) 105; Hawks (6-22) 91

The Pistons outscored the Hawks 55-33 in the second and third quarters combined to pull far ahead and never looked back. Detroit center Andre Drummond (12/19/8) was just two assists away from recording a triple-double in a dominant 32-minute performance as the Pistons out-rebounded the Hawks 46-to-34. Ersan Ilyasova (23/3/1) went 10-of-14 shooting for Atlanta, but the other four starters combined for just 21 points on 6-of-24 shooting. Overall, the Hawks offense came out flat and couldn't keep up with their opponents.

Knicks (15-13) 111; Nets (11-16) 104

Kristaps Porzingis (13/2/4) left in the third quarter with an apparent injury, but Courtney Lee (27/4/3) stepped up in a big way in his absence, going 9-of-17 shooting. New York went 10-for-20 from three while the Nets struggled from deep, going just 12-for-42. Spencer Dinwiddie (26/7/7) turned in a strong performance for Brooklyn while teammate Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (25/7/4) had a career-high 25 points in the loss.

Cavaliers (21-8) 121; Lakers (10-17) 112

LeBron James (25/12/12) posted his fourth triple-double of the season and the 59th of his career, tying him with Larry Bird for sixth all-time. Kevin Love (28/11/3) had a dominant night, going 9-of-15 from the floor and 4-for-6 from three-point range. Brandon Ingram (26/6/6) turned in a dominant performance for the Lakers as did Lonzo Ball (13/8/11), who was just two rebounds short of a triple-double. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (personal) missed the game for the Lakers. It was Cleveland's 16th victory in their last 17 games, as they continued their surge.

Timberwolves (17-12) 119; Kings (9-19) 96

Karl-Anthony Towns (30/14/5) had a monster night, going 11-for-16 from the floor in the blowout win for the T-Wolves. Teammates Andrew Wiggins (22/1/0) and Jimmy Butler (21/7/9) surpassed the 20-point threshold in the win. Minnesota shot 56.1 percent from the field and dished out 29 assists compared to nine turnovers on the night. George Hill (16/2/3) led the Kings in scoring in the loss. It was Minnesota's third win in their last four contests.

Warriors (23-6) 112; Mavericks (8-21) 97

Playing without Steph Curry (ankle) and Draymond Green (shoulder), Kevin Durant (36/11/7) and Klay Thompson (25/5/0) stepped up once again, going a combined 25-for-43 from the floor. Thompson went a perfect 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and KD went 4-for-8 in the efficient outing. Omri Casspi (17/11/2) had a surprising double-double to help guide the Warriors to the victory and Jordan Bell (8/6/8) did his best Draymond impression after picking up the spot start. Golden State ridiculously shot 60.3 percent and dished out 35 assists on the night. The Warriors have now won eight-straight games and dominated the second half despite the absence of the two stars.