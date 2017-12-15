Bayern Munich appeared to have pulled off the signing of the summer when James Rodriguez arrived on loan from Real Madrid.

Three-and-a-half years on from his World Cup Golden Boot, the Colombian has never quite managed to escape the shadow of his former self.

What he achieved at that tournament, he has never since replicated at the Bernabeu, hence why Zinedine Zidane was willing to farm him out to the Bundesliga.

Even if the 26-year-old hasn't set Bavaria alight, there have been some promising moments in his contribution of two goals and four assists.

It may be unfair to judge him on those statistics alone, as tactically, he has looked astute and has at times been utilised in a deeper role under Jupp Heynckes.

Cristiano Ronaldo evidently rates him, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner lamenting his exit - along with those of Alvaro Morata and Pepe - in the aftermath of Los Blancos' 3-1 defeat to Tottenham in the Champions League.

High praise indeed. James' response was a little surprising - while he seemed mildly flattered, he came across as relatively indifferent towards his parent club, telling Noticias Caracol via Marca:

"They were going through a tough time [after the Tottenham game] and that means they can make statements that they don't need to make.

"I think Real Madrid have very good players, enough to have a strong season."

Does James have a future at Real?

Interestingly, he also added that he keeps in touch with three players in the Spanish capital, though Ronaldo was not one of them:

"They will get out of their rough patch because they are a great team, they have the tools at hand to be able to improve.

"I left very good colleagues and friends behind in Madrid and, whenever I can, I watch their matches. I'm still in contact with [Sergio] Ramos, [Karim] Benzema and Marcelo."

That gives little indication as to whether or not he has a future with the European champions, as it could depend on how he fares during his stint at Bayern.

His relationship with Zidane came under heavy scrutiny when the pair worked together too, as the attacker grew understandably frustrated at his lack of game time.

The spotlight on Zizou has only increased during James' time away, with Real now fourth in La Liga and rapidly losing ground in the title race.

Should Real allow James to leave permanently? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms