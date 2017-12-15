Jermaine Defoe has revealed what a young Harry Kane used to do in training that convinced the now-Bournemouth striker that he'd be a star.

Defoe even went as far as saying that Kane reminded him of himself when he was breaking through.

Kane broke through at Spurs in 2011, playing in all six games as the team finished third in their Europa League group. It would prove to be Harry Redknapp's final season in charge, before being replaced by André Villas-Boas, but Kane wouldn't make a serious impact on the first team until the arrival of Tim Sherwood in late 2013.

It was the departure of Defoe, funnily enough, that allowed that breakthrough. Defoe had returned to Spurs in 2009 after a year with Portsmouth, and his move to Toronto in early 2014 left a space in the starting eleven that would give Kane his chance.

Kane would score just four goals in 19 games that season - not exactly the standards he's since become known for, but he exploded the following year when he hit an incredible 31 goals.

Defoe, however, believes the sudden shot to superstardom was no shock.

While it may have taken Defoe leaving to give Kane true exposure to the first team, he had of course begun training with Spurs as early as 2009.

Speaking on BT Sport's The Clare Balding Show, the 35-year-old striker explained how Kane was showing that he had what it takes even back then.

"I knew from day one [that Kane would be a star], to be honest," said Defoe. "A lot of the time when the younger lads train with the first team, I don't think they can really express themselves.

"Because you see them play for the U-21's or the youth teams and they're expressive, they'll try everything - dinked shots, everything.

"Then they'll train with the first team and they change their game because they're scared the first team players will say something."

Kane, understandably, was not your average young player - as Defoe explained.

"With Harry - he'd get the ball, he'd shoot, and sometimes the lads would moan at him.

"But then he'll do the same thing again.

"And I used to think 'you know what, I was exactly the same'. Like, completely. All I wanted to do was score goals.

"And you saw that hunger from day one. It wasn't a surprise to me, to see him come through and score this many goals - at every level. Premier League, Champions League, International."

