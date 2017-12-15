It was always going to be tough for England going into the Ashes series in Australia this winter, especially after losing their star man, Ben Stokes, to suspension.

And that seemed to be the case as the visiting side fell to defeat in the opening two matches of the series.

With England struggling, many predicted that Australia would win all five tests of the series, but the away side came roaring back in the third test in Perth.

England won the toss and decided to bat, and that seemed to be the right decision as they enjoyed a superb day one.

Dawid Malan scored a tremendous 100 as he gave England the best of starts, whereas Jonny Bairstow also completed the first day on 75 as the visitors ended day one on 305-4.

However, England would suffer a mini collapse on day two as they could only score 98 more runs to end their innings on 403 all out.

But it was still a very successful opening innings for the visitors with Malan finishing on 140 and Bairstow also achieving his century, before being bowled out by Mitchell Starc whilst on 119.

The build up to this winter's ashes series had been marred with controversy, given the events surrounding Ben Stokes' suspension.

And Bairstow also found himself in trouble after he greeted Australia opener Cameron Bancroft with a headbutt in a nightclub shortly after arriving down under.

Although there was no malice intended, the 28-year-old was still received much criticism for the incident, and he was often the target of sledging by Australian fans.

Bairstow has admitted that some of the comments he received had gone too far, but he made light of the situation after scoring his century in Perth.

Emotions were clearly running high as Bairstow ran down the wicket, before headbutting his helmet in reference to the incident last month.

His teammates on the balcony were cracking up with laughter, and his celebration also went down very well with fans on Twitter.

