Manchester United started off the season superbly, but in recent weeks it has become apparent that they will need to make a few signings in order to compete for major honours.

United's lack of creativity has often been their hindrance, and Romelu Lukaku's struggles in front of goal has only compounded these problems.

Mourinho has reportedly recognised his need to buy a playmaker, and his side have been heavily linked with Mesut Ozil in recent times.

The German's contract with Arsenal is set to run out in the summer, and he has still not signed an extension despite Arsene Wenger's desire to keep Ozil at the club.

And in his press conference on Friday morning, Wenger revealed he still does not know whether he will sign a new contract, but did state that Ozil will stay at the club until the end of the season.

"How close? I don’t know how close. We have never been approached by Man United anyway so I don’t see why that came up," Wenger said.

"That is something that has been created. [He’ll stay] until the end of the season, the rest is open."

MOURINHO HAS A PLAN TO SIGN OZIL

It is looking increasingly likely that Ozil will stay until the end of the season, and then will be allowed to leave on a free: with Manchester United a possible destination.

And it has been reported that Jose Mourinho has come up with a plan to eventually secure the services of the 29-year-old.

The Mirror report that the United boss is still keen to sign Ozil in the summer, but he must trim his squad before being allowed to sign him on a mega-contact.

And it is believed that the man who is likely to be sold to make room is Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has been extremely disappointing in recent weeks.

The Armenian's form has been so bad that he has been left out of the team completely, and it seems Mourinho has run out of patience with his inconsistency.

It is believed Man United are confident they will receive over £30 million for his services, with his departure then paving the way for Ozil to be signed as his replacement.

Whether Man United fans will be happy with this is another matter.

