Thomas Lemar came close to joining Arsenal on Transfer Deadline Day this summer and fans are hopeful that Arsene Wenger returns for him in January.

The 22-year-old Monaco winger is reportedly also a January transfer target for Chelsea, with the Telegraph suggesting Antonio Conte is ready to use Michy Batshuayi as a makeweight in the deal.

Lemar was a key component in last season's Ligue 1 title win but a host of his Monaco teammates were sold over the summer.

The talented young French international was subject to bids from Liverpool and Arsenal - but chose to stay at Monaco after the Gunners had a Deadline Day bid accepted.

"The player has chosen to stay at Monaco," Arsene Wenger told beIN SPORTS.

"I know we live in an era of transparency but at some stage, to respect everybody, you have to not talk too much about that.

"You have to respect what happens on the negotiation side."

A potential move to Arsenal could be back on the cards, if his activity on social media is anything to go by.

Lemar drops big hint on Instagram - Arsenal fans react

Arsenal Twitter was abuzz after it emerged that the young Monaco star had liked a comment which read 'Welcome to Arsenal'.

He's definitely angling for a January exit - and this is one way to remind managers that you're available.

Were they getting a little carried away? Perhaps, but Premier League fans typically take great enjoyment from this kind of thing.

The Gunners currently lie 7th in the Premier League table and will definitely need some kind of January boost to help them secure a top four spot.

Star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are expected to leave the club next summer on free transfers.

Both players will be out of contract in July and will be able to negotiate deals with foreign clubs as soon as January.

Sanchez came very close to joining Manchester City and Pep Guardiola is expected to return for the Chilean forward.

Meanwhile, Ozil is being heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, where he could link up with his former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho.

