It has long been speculated that eventually, Ronda Rousey will sign a deal with the WWE and wrestle inside of the squared circle.

Recently, it has been teased stronger than ever that Rousey will sign with the company, as not too long ago, she posted a video of her training in preparation for her expected WWE debut on her website, showing her training alongside WWE superstar Natalya.

The former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion was seen at ringside during the Mae Young Classic Finals back in September to support her friend and fellow MMA Four Horsewomen member Shayna Baszler. Reports have also emerged stating that she is finalizing details of her move to WWE, meaning her signing with the company could be imminent.

However, during an appearance on CBS Sports' 'In This Corner Podcast', Triple H provided an update on Rousey's situation, saying despite the fact he's executive vice president of talent, live events and creative for WWE, he hasn't had the conversations that would be worthy of saying Rousey to WWE is imminent.

The Game said: "It's funny because every now and then I wake up and I look at either social media or the news and I see a report and it's like, well, that's news to me because I'm the one who would be having that conversation. So it's interesting with 'sources say.'

"Everybody is very busy and I know that from Ronda's side and her team, they are looking for an opportunity. I have made it very clear that an opportunity exists and it's just a matter of us getting together and having conversations.

"I wish I had something more to tell you than that but we are just kind of talking and feeling where it goes and she is making movies and doing other things. But it's exciting and there are a lot of interest on both sides so let's see where it goes."

When Rousey does finally join the WWE, she is expected to be a major player in the long-rumored Four Horsewomen feud between WWE's Four Horsewomen of Charlotte Flair, Bayley, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks and MMA's Four Horsewomen of herself, Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke.

The most likely place for this Four Horsewomen match to take place would be WrestleMania 34 in 2018 in New Orleans, but if Triple H is to be believed, at the moment, this match isn't taking place at all as Rousey isn't signed to the WWE.

