Chelsea have received an approach from Jose Mourinho in regards to a potential January transfer.

The Manchester United manager has been far from shy with his desire to bring in his former Chelsea players, having also signed Nemanja Matic in the summer for around £40m.

The Portuguese also signed Romelu Lukaku for a huge fee from Everton, a player who he had once deemed not good enough for the Blues.

Even Mesut Ozil, who Mourinho worked with at Real Madrid, has consistently been linked with what would be a hugely controversial move from Arsenal.

Chelsea will, therefore, be unsurprised that Mourinho is making further contact - even if coach Antonio Conte has been very forthright in his belief that the squad needs to be expanded rather than trimmed.

It's a belief that has been ridiculed by many, what with Chelsea's enormous pool of players out on loan, but the Italian would surely put up a great fight to see his experienced players held onto.

A huge amount of money may prove too tempting for the club, however, and Mourinho and United are unlikely to be deterred by high costs as they continue to search for a way to close the gap on Manchester City.

Much like with Matic, The Daily Mail reports that Mourinho is looking to steal away a player on the fringes of the Chelsea first-team - Willian.

The Brazilian has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea as Conte limited his attacking options this season, preferring just the two attacking players in front of a midfield three.

Now 29, Willian is reportedly keen to move somewhere that he feels more valued - and a manager he's worked with before would fit the bill.

The success of Matic's transfer will almost certainly put Chelsea even further off any deal, although the extra cash to help fund the recruitments Conte craves could prove key.

Conte supposedly wants a centre-back, a wing back, and a striker for his squad - positions that Willian won't quite fit - but whether they're required this season remains to be seen. The Chelsea manager has already ruled his side out of the title race, and the draw against Barcelona in the Champions League may mean that heavy January investment makes little sense.

Man United, on the other hand, refuse to give up on the title - and most certainly fancy their chances in Europe.

Mesut Ozil has been courted for a while, with a January move possibly although unlikely. Henrikh Mkhitaryan is reportedly on his way out imminently, however, so a January replacement would be an almost certainty.

Mourinho may just have to ask very, very nicely.

