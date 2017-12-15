WWE

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon announce their WWE Clash of Champions loyalties

WWE's Clash of Champions this Sunday looks to be a very interesting one as the tag team main event match of Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will have Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan as special guest referees.

In the build-up to the match, Shane-O-Mac has been making the lives of Owens and Zayn on SmackDown Live a living hell, while Bryan, on the other hand, has been the voice of reason in the conflicts between the SmackDown commissioner and the two so-called troublemakers.

With this in mind, there was concern that the officiating in the main event of Clash of Champions this weekend may not be fair and impartial due to Shane's previous problems with The Prizefighter and The Underdog from the Underground.

On Thursday however, both the SmackDown general manager and the SmackDown commissioner have revealed their loyalties for the main event this Sunday. Both of them stated in tweets that their loyalties lie with preserving the future of SmackDown Live for the WWE Universe.

Bryan said: "I’ve been getting a lot of questions about my decision from #SDLive. I’ve been asked where my “loyalty” lies. When I step into the ring at #WWEClash, it’ll be to protect the future of #SDLive for the @WWE Universe: something @shanemcmahon and I definitely agree on."

Not long after the SmackDown general manager had tweeted his loyalties, the SmackDown commissioner did the exact same thing.

Shane replied: "I agree with Daniel. We both want to protect the future of #SDLive. Looking forward to Sunday. #WWEClash"

Most rumors have either stated that either Shane-O-Mac or Bryan will turn heel this weekend at Clash of Champions. The SmackDown general manager could turn heel by joining up with Owens and Zayn against Shane, while the SmackDown commissioner could turn heel by becoming like a Mr. McMahon figure on WWE's blue brand.

We'll just have to wait for the main event to see if a heel turn does happen, but for the time being, it looks like Shane and Daniel are going to be on the same page this weekend. We'll see how long that lasts.

