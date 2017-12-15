Boxing

If you didn't already know, Ukrainian boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko was set to auction up his robe that he wore from his final fight, against no other than Brit juggernaut Anthony Joshua.

However, there was something very special about the robe.

It wasn't just a normal boxing robe, and nor was it just special because it was his final fight.

It was special because it came attached with a memory stick of Klitschko's post-fight prediction.

He refused to let anyone know what he said on the memory stick, in a video he recorded before fight night, but the lucky person who has purchased the robe from the auction will now know all to themselves.

So, how much did said robe go for at an auction?

The piece of boxing memorabilia went for a staggering £160,000, probably becoming one of the most expensive robes in the history of boxing.

Although the money is going to a good cause, and although Klitschko will have fond memories of his career and final fight, he will have small regrets from that night at Wembley.

The Ukrainian was stopped in the 11th round in the England capital by Joshua, and has since retired from the sport.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

Klitschko had said prior to the fight that the only person who would ever hear his prediction would be the person who bought the robe.

The money raised at a charity event at London’s Royal Horticultural Society Halls on Wednesday will go to projects supported by the Klitschko Foundation.

Just more proof how great Klitschko is in and out of the ring.

