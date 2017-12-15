Tyson Fury overcame one of the biggest hurdles to his return to the ring this week by negating his UKAD hearing and now Tony Bellew is in the Gypsy King's crosshair.

After David Haye pulled out of his rematch with Bellew last month with a torn bicep, there was speculation that the Evertonian could actually divert his attention to Fury.

Dillian Whyte even threw his hat into the ring and Bellew called WBO champion Joseph Parker, before eventually setting on a revised date for Haye on May 5.

Nevertheless, it's becoming increasingly clear that Bellew will turn to Fury if he can end Haye's career with a second win in the New Year.

In the words of the man himself: “I now have a very clear plan for 2018 and that is to knock out David Haye and then knock out Tyson ‘Stavros Flatley’ Fury and end both their careers but first things first I need to rid the sport of David Haye on May 5 and I look forward to doing this in what I believe will be an explosive fight."

Now that's quite the supporting plot for Anthony Joshua's endeavours in what looks to be a thrilling year of heavyweight boxing.

Furthermore, there's great reason to suggest that Bellew-Fury will eventually go down with the former's promoter - Eddie Hearn - revealing a private agreement between the two.

He also explained why he persuaded Bellew, who actually wanted a Fury fight next, into holding back and turning to Haye again.

In an interview with BehindTheGloves, Hearn explained: "He's going to knockout David Haye and then he's going to fight the Gypsy King. They shook on it, they've already got a deal."

When Bellew's preference for Fury was raised he stated: "Bulls*****r! The truth is, he was faced with two choices and it's not up to him to make these choices because he's a nutter. It's up to myself and his team of advisors.

"You've got one guy who is one million percent determined and straight down the line to get in the ring and fight him. Then you've got the other guy who has various obstacles to overcome and who knows?

"So we went with Haye."

Bellew, who was present for the interview, chipped in: "That's a very politically correct way to put it Edward! I'm dealing with a tart and a lunatic and I've got to face the tart."

The more top fights in 2018, the merrier and Bellew isn't mucking about.

Who do you think will win Bellew-Haye 2 in May? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms