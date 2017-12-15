Pep Guardiola has been breaking all sorts of records recently.

The Spaniard did not enjoy the greatest of campaigns in his first year in English football, but he has transformed his side's fortunes this year.

Man City have so far looked unstoppable, having gone unbeaten in their opening 17 games of the Premier League campaign.

They are currently on a 15 game winning streak, with the only team able to take points off them this season was Everton, who achieved a very respectable 1-1 draw at the Etihad stadium back in August.

Their form has led to many football fans believing they will achieve the unbeaten season, but Guardiola has previously ruled out any chance of them doing so.

"We are going to lose, that is going to happen," Guardiola said a few weeks ago. "Definitely.

"Playing one day a week, maybe I would tell you it would be difficult to drop points, but when you play every three days, when you see the schedule for December and January - it's impossible.

"We are going to lose but how we react during that game and after the game. That is important."

ARSENE WENGER TAKES DIG AT MAN CITY'S UNBEATEN RUN

The only side that has ever gone unbeaten in the Premier League era has been Arsenal, when they went invincible during the 2003/2004 season.

Arsene Wenger was the Arsenal manager for that historic campaign, and he hinted in his press conference on Friday that Man City are only unbeaten this year because of their spending power.

When asked to compare Man City with Arsenal's invincibles in 2003/2004, Wenger said: "We had no petrol and ideas. They have petrol and ideas, so that makes it more efficient."

The 'petrol' of course refers to the money that Man City have at their disposal, with their owners making the club one of the richest in the world.

And to be fair, the facts back up Wenger's claim. Since becoming manager of Man City last year, Guardiola has spent over £350 million, a quite extraordinary amount.

Whereas Guardiola and Man City's achievements are highly commendable, there is no denying that their extraordinary form is mostly down to their almost unrivalled spending power.

