SmackDown has a brand exclusive WWE pay-per-view this Sunday called Clash of Champions, and while there has been a lot of focus on the main event clash, there are plenty of other matches for fans to enjoy as well.

As well as the tag team main event match of Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan as special guest referees, there will be six other matches on the show, including four championship matches.

AJ Styles will defend his WWE title against Jinder Mahal, Charlotte Flair will put her SmackDown Women's title on the line against Natalya in a Lumberjack match, and Baron Corbin will defend the United States title on the line against Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a triple threat.

The Usos will also defend the SmackDown Tag Team titles in a fatal four-way against The New Day, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable, and Rusev and Aiden English. With so many championships on the line, we could see several new superstars crowned as champions on the night.

However, according to Cageside Seats, there may not be a single title change at Clash of Champions this Sunday, but if one title is to change hands, it will likely be the United States Championship.

The Lone Wolf has only been United States Champion since defeating Styles and Tye Dillinger in a triple threat match at Hell in a Cell in October, meaning if he does lose the title this weekend, it would end his title reign after just 71 days.

According to WWE Leaks, all other champions defending their titles at Clash of Champions are favourites in their respective matches to retain their titles. However, the article did not have any odds for the United States Championship triple threat.

If Roode was to win the championship, it will be his first title since making the jump to the main roster from NXT back in August, while if Ziggler wins, it will be the second time he has won the United States title.

Since becoming United States Champion, Corbin is yet to have a decent feud against another SmackDown superstar, but The Glorious One could be able to provide that if he wins the title on Sunday, and The Showoff could be the fall guy so that The Lone Wolf isn't pinned.

This would be a good way to test Corbin in a championship feud, especially with someone as experienced as Roode. If he succeeds in this feud, it could give WWE enough confidence to insert him into the main event picture once more in 2018.

