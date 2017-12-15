The Champions League has only reached the last 16 stage, but some of the biggest teams in European football are already set to collide.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are two of the favourites to win the competition but they have been drawn together in what promises a mouthwatering clash.

Barcelona and Chelsea will also play eachother in another marquee match-up, whereas Tottenham's reward for finishing above Real Madrid in their group was a meeting against Juventus. Ouch.

But despite Chelsea and Tottenham's misfortune, it was a favourable draw for the rest of the English sides.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City will all fancy their chances of progressing to the last eight of the competition, having been drawn against Sevilla, Porto and Basel respectively.

SUPER COMPUTER PREDICTS THE OUTCOME

There are some ties that it seems are just impossible to predict.

Real Madrid v PSG will be a fascinating encounter, whereas Tottenham's tie against Juventus and Chelsea's match-up with Barcelona could both go either way.

With the last 16 round set to played in a few months time, talkSPORT have used a 'Super Computer' as they attempt to predict the outcome of every tie. And it thinks that some games will turn out to be absolute crackers...

JUVENTUS 2-2 TOTTENHAM (on aggregate - Spurs win on away goals)

First leg: Juventus 2-1 Tottenham

Second leg: Tottenham 1-0 Juventus

BASEL 1-5 MANCHESTER CITY (on aggregate)

First leg: Basel 1-2 Manchester City

Second leg: Manchester City 3-0 Basel

PORTO 2-4 LIVERPOOL (on aggregate)

First leg: Porto 1-2 Liverpool

Second leg: Liverpool 2-1 Porto

SEVILLA 1-2 MANCHESTER UNITED (on aggregate)

First leg: Sevilla 0-1 Manchester United

Second leg: Manchester United 1-1 Sevilla

REAL MADRID 4-3 PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (on aggregate)

First leg: Real Madrid 2-1 PSG

Second leg: PSG 2-2 Real Madrid

ROMA 1-3 SHAKHTAR (on aggregate)

First leg: Shakhtar 1-0 Roma

Second leg: Roma 1-2 Shakhtar

CHELSEA 3-3 BARCELONA (on aggregate - Barcelona win on penalties)

First leg: Chelsea 2-1 Barcelona

Second leg: Barcelona 2-1 Chelsea

BAYERN 4-1 BESIKTAS (on aggregate)

First leg: Bayern 3-0 Besiktas

Second leg: Besiktas 1-1 Bayern

FOUR ENGLISH SIDES TO MAKE IT TO THE LAST 16?

This would be of course be ideal for most English sides, with Liverpool, Man City, Man United and Tottenham all predicted to make it through to the quarter-finals of the competition.

Unfortunately, Chelsea are predicted to fall just short in an epic battle against Barcelona, with the Spaniards eventually prevailing on penalties.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid narrowly overcome PSG in a titanic clash, whereas Bayern and Shakhtar also make it to the last eight.

Of course, this is only speculation and we will have to wait a few months to see whether it is true. But what a round of 16 it would be if it were...

