Since 2002, John Cena has been a part of WWE's main roster, and in that time period, there's not a lot that he hasn't achieved, including some of the most embarrassing things you could ever think of.

The Leader of the Cenation has almost achieved everything that WWE has to offer in the 15 years he has been on the main roster. He is a 16-time world champion, a five-time United States Champion, a four-time world tag team champion, a Money in the Bank ladder match winner, and a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

However, with the glory, come also the embarrassing moments, and being the honest guy that he is, Cena will be the first person to admit he has had his fair share during his time in the WWE.

Cena was recently interviewed by Sport Bible while promoting his movie, Ferdinand. It was during this interview that he shared the most embarrassing moment that has ever happened to him while wrestling, which is that he once pooped himself during a match.

The 16-time world champion said: "The most embarrassing thing is when I performed with food poisoning. I happened to not be wearing my denim shorts, this was way back in the days of yore and believe it or not, I was wearing Halloween orange spandex trunks. At the end of the contest, the orange had turned into an unflattering Autumn brown.

"Another wrestling nightmare would be to have your music play and you're not ready to go out, but I would much rather arrive late but dressed for the occasion than pooping yourself and vomiting during a performance."

Before he wore his cargo shorts, Cena used to wear a wide variety of colored trunks when he first started with WWE. You can imagine the sight of fans watching his match live to see him walk to the ring with orange trucks, but finishing the match with brown trucks and their reaction to it.

No footage of the incident exists, so it looks like Cena has avoided any further embarrassment. Lucky for him, the incident didn't affect his career, as he went on to become a 16-time world champion and face of the WWE.

Cena's next WWE appearance is expected to be on Monday Night Raw on Christmas Day, where he is rumored to wrestle against Roman Reigns for the Intercontinental Championship.

