Hog And Chips Diet

Fury denied any wrongdoing, explaining that the illegal levels of the substance in his blood resulted from eating wild boar. I mean, who hasn’t had a portion of uncastrated hog with their chips on the way home? It would appear that in a case that took two years to prosecute, UKAD accepted that it was time to draw a line under the procedural problems and legal complications and agree a compromise that allowed Fury and his cousin Hughie to continue their careers.

At 29 Fury is still a young man. His victory over Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 shocked all but his own camp. In it he revealed deep ring intelligence, executing a well thought-out plan devised by his uncle and coach, Peter Fury. There was none of the drama associated with Anthony Joshua’s primal scrap at Wembley that ended Klitschko’s career because Fury sucked the juice from the contest with his subtle variations and counter strategy.

In February that year I spent an afternoon at his Bolton gym watching him spar and then afterwards sat on the ring apron in what was one of the more unusual audiences of a 25-year career in sports writing. The talk began with boxing but quickly shifted to embrace a range of topics, all of it underpinned by a conviction that he had a higher understanding of the nature of things and that he was blessed in his connectivity to a higher authority.

Fear And Loathing In Bolton

There were contradictions, too. He was both ‘s**t’ at boxing in relation to the greats behind him - led by Muhammad Ali, who’s image featured in a mural on the gym wall - and a fighter the like of which the world had never seen. He professed to hating boxing, dismissed it as a business, nothing more, and at the same time expressed a desire to run through the heavyweight division, getting rid of all the ‘bums’ along the way.

He moved seamlessly into a discussion of his emotional state, how sometimes he woke up wanting to throw himself under a bus. He spoke of his profound attachment to Jesus, reflected in his many Tweets on the subject, and about his fight with personal demons and the devil.

Our conversation ended with him saying he would pray for me. I took that as some kind of compliment, that he thought I was worth saving. By then the gym had completely emptied, save for the two of us, and the light had almost gone from the day. I understood as I walked into Bolton town centre to catch a tram back to Manchester something of the inner volcano that might blow at any moment and threaten his career as much as any opponent.

Mail On Sunday Meltdown

Later that year it did via an interview given to Oliver Holt of the Mail on Sunday, the consequences of which unravelled in a way that would have surprised him when he was delivering his sermon on the evils of homosexuality. Fury compounded the negative reaction that inevitably followed by threatening to send a mate round to Oliver’s home to dispense Fury justice, which as you might imagine detonated yet more media moralising.



Fury backed off, it was all a joke, he didn’t really mean it, he was having a laugh, banter. This is pretty much the cycle and face of Fury’s public pronouncements. Like a child, he gives himself permission to say what he wants and the right to laugh it all off as some kind of wind-up.

And so he followed his UKAD resolution with more Twitter buffoonery in which he mocked the British Board of Control over his suspension and told Anthony Joshua’s promoter to jog on, only less politely. Hearn’s a big lad and won’t mind the insults since all this stuff adds zeros to the contract should Joshua and Fury meet in the ring.

Fury’s boorish behaviour is no different to any powerful figure operating in an environment free of checks and balances. He does and says what he wants while maintaining beneath it all that he is a good bloke, a family man, a would-do-anything-for-you kind of fella.