LeBron James.

LeBron James says he's not paying attention to continuous Lakers rumours

Despite being over six months away, speculation regarding LeBron James' free agency plans is already dominating headlines this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar is likely to opt out of his contract at the end of the campaign and rumors have constantly linked him with a move away from Ohio.

One team that LeBron is continually associated with is the Los Angeles Lakers, with many expecting the King to don a Purple and Gold uniform next season.

With the Cavs taking on the Lakers for the first time this season on Thursday night, this topic was, unsurprisingly, revisited ahead of the showdown.

After leading the Cavaliers to a 121-112 win at Quicken Loans Arena, the four-time MVP decided to address the rumors and explained how he's dealing with it.

"I see all the stupid noise that happens," James said. "I can't buy a place in L.A., I can't live in L.A. It's funny noise, but I don't get involved in it because when I post things, I don't look at comments. I'm so far removed from the white noise that it doesn't matter."

Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers

LBJ has a player option worth $35.6 million for the 2018-19 season but he is expected to decline that option and sign an improved deal.

But whether that will be with the Wine and Gold or with another team is what has got most fans and analysts talking already.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne, the chances of him choosing to play for the Lakers is a "long shot".

Los Angeles Lakers v Cleveland Cavaliers

Per Windhorst and Shelburne: "It is a delicious fantasy. And yet, in the modern NBA, where superstars change teams and seismic shifts in power seem to shake the league every summer, it's certainly not impossible.

"So imagining James' last act coming in purple and gold isn't without basis. But as of now, it's also a long shot, according to league sources."

The Akron native's decision, however, will ultimately be determined by how the campaign ends for Cleveland.

Cleveland Cavaliers v Atlanta Hawks

If the three-time champion is able to win his fourth ring, it would be almost impossible for him to walk away and seek pastures new.

But if the franchise was to fall short again, the rumors will intensify about a departure from his hometown team for the second time.

The Houston Rockets are the latest team to have been mentioned as realistic suitors for King James but there's still a long way to go before we can add any substance to these stories.

