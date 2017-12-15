Monday Night Raw next week could be very interesting to watch, as a WWE fan favorite will be returning to the show after several weeks away.

On the Raw after Survivor Series, Roman Reigns successfully defeated The Miz to become the Intercontinental Champion for the first time in his career. Miz was then sent through the announce table by The Big Dog and the rest of The Shield and he hasn't been seen since.

While Reigns has since gone on to successfully defend the title against Elias, Jason Jordan, and Cesaro in open challenges, The Awesome One has been away filming WWE Studios' The Marine 6 movie with Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

HBK said back on December 2 that they had three weeks of filming left to do. However, it looks as though The Miz's duties with the movie are over if the advertisement for Raw next Monday is to be believed.

That's because WWE has advertised The Miz for next week's Monday Night Raw on December 18 which takes place at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence. This would be his first televised WWE appearance since losing the Intercontinental Championship to Reigns.

Unfortunately for The Awesome One, however, he will not be able to have his rematch for the Intercontinental title on this night, as The Big Dog is not advertised for the show, as he has some scheduled time off ahead of WWE's busy Christmas period, which is something he's bound to complain about.

Reigns won't be back on Monday Night Raw again until Christmas Day when the show is broadcasted from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. Lucky for The Miz though, the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be returning to Raw next week too if he wishes to face a challenging opponent in the middle of the ring.

The Miz is one of the most talented talkers on the microphone and he has amazing in-ring skills, so regardless as to who he faces inside the squared circle next Monday night upon his return to the WWE, it should be very entertaining to watch.

