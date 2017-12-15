Los Angeles Lakers center Brook Lopez is one of the most skilled post players in the NBA but he decided to adapt his game and follow the trend of modern day big men by expanding his range last season.

The results were productive for Lopez as he added the three-point shot to his arsenal and connected on 35 percent in the last campaign.

This year, that number has dropped but he's still hitting a respectable 30 percent and has become a legitimate inside and outside threat for opposing bigs.

The 29-year-old has always been difficult to handle offensively and his ability to shoot from range has only added to that.

Lopez is also a good free-throw shooter and is usually reliable at the line as he's 79.7 percent for his career.

However, you certainly wouldn't have thought so during his latest outing for the Lakers.

In a marquee nationally televised matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the former Brooklyn Nets man went to the line for two shots but inexplicably ended up embarrassing himself.

The All-Star somehow managed to air-ball both attempts to the delight of the Cavs crowd and the astonishment of Hall of Famer Reggie Miller who was doing the live broadcast for TNT.

With Shaquille O'Neal also watching on in the studio, he will definitely feature on the next segment of 'Shaqtin a fool'.

This was a humiliating moment for the seven-footer but it capped off a truly horrible sequence for him.

Minutes before his free-throw blunder, Lopez missed badly on an alley-oop dunk attempt as he was rejected by the rim.

Moments after, he made the blatant decision to move out of the way of an airborne LeBron James who was soaring to the rim for a dunk of his own.

It's not exactly the best stretch of his 10-year career and he may have an entire feature on Shaqtin to himself as a result.

To compound Brook's bad night, he finished the game with just eight points and one rebound on 4-of-10 shooting from the field as the Lakers were defeated 121-112 by the Cavaliers to end their four-game east-coast road trip.

It has been a rough year for the L.A. native as a whole as he's averaging career-lows of 13.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game in the Purple and Gold uniform.

With the veteran set to become a free agent at the end of the season, it'll be difficult to see him attract many suitors if he continues to play at this level.