Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers admits he can't save Packers' 2017 season on his own

The Green Bay Packers is about to receive a huge boost as Aaron Rodgers will be returning under center for the team for the first time in weeks after being sidelined with an injury.

Earlier this season in Week 6, the quarterback suffered what looked to be a season-ending injury against the Minnesota Vikings, as a hit from Anthony Barr caused him to fracture his right collarbone. Days after picking up the injury, he had surgery on his shoulder, which resulted in a total of 13 screws being used to stabilize his collarbone, and he was placed on injured reserve.

After being placed on injured reserve, Rodgers wasn't able to play for the Packers again until Week 15, but now that week has arrived, he's ready to roll and once again. However, he has openly admitted that his return isn't going to save the team's season automatically.

Rodgers said on Wednesday in an interview with ESPN's Rob Demovsky ahead of the Packers' game this weekend against the Carolina Panthers that he's coming back to play quarterback and find a way to win the games they need to get into the playoffs, not save the team. He believes the whole team needs to raise their game for that to happen.

He said: "Hopefully, it gives a lift to some of the guys, but I'm not coming back to save this team. I'm coming back to play quarterback the way I know how to play it. Hopefully, we all raise the level of our play collectively and find a way to win these three games.

"I feel confident I will be able to go out there and play the way I've always played, but I've been off for seven games and been out for a while. So, it's going to take getting out there, getting that first pass, getting that first hit, and I'll probably settle in."

The Packers will be desperate for Rodgers to settle in quickly after several weeks away, as they need to win all their remaining games this season in order to even think about achieving a wildcard spot in the playoffs.

Baltimore Ravens v Green Bay Packers

These games aren't going to be easy either, as they have to play against not only the Panthers but their NFC North divisional rivals in the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions, so Rodgers and the rest of the Packers will need to be playing at the top of their game to make a postseason run possible.

Topics:
NFL
Carolina Panthers
Green Bay Packers
Cam Newton

