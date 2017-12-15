The boxing world received some very positive news this week as it was announced that Tyson Fury would be allowed back into the professional game.

The 29-year-old has been absent for over two years since his victory over Wladimir Klitschko and had a number of personal issues.

The result of his Anti-Doping hearing was that he would hit with a two-year ban but luckily, it can be backdated, meaning he has now completed it.

Now, the Gypsy King must focus on getting back to full fitness after putting on some serious weight during his absence.

Fury has shared a number of Instagram videos showing that he is indeed attempting to get back to his former self and people are now wondering who his first opponent will be.

Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Tony Bellew have all been mentioned and Fury took to his official Twitter account to make a very valid point about the first two.

FURY SPEAKING SENSE

It's a point that most boxing fans would get behind, with Joshua and Wilder the two biggest names on the heavyweight circuit right now.

Nevertheless, a bout between the two looks unlikely for a while, with Joseph Parker more likely to be AJ's first opponent in 2018.

With Bellew also scheduled to fight David Haye on May 5, Fury may be kept waiting for his comeback bout for quite some time.

FURY NAMES HIMSELF THE KING

"Someone labelled it the four kings right now, four undefeated heavyweight fighters in myself, Anthony Joshua, Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder," he said.

"But I labelled it 'three peasants and a king'. There's only one king of the division and that's me."

The Gypsy King then spoke about a potential match with Joshua, which Eddie Hearn believes would be the biggest in British history.

Fury said: "He is a big strong lad, good power, good physique, but what else can I say? There are levels to this game, and my boxing ability is way more advanced than his is."

