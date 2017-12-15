Russell Westbrook became just the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double last season, joining Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson.

The Oklahoma City Thunder superstar also surpassed the 'Big O' for the most triple-doubles in a single campaign when he notched 42 in a terrific individual year that saw him crowned as the MVP for the first time in his career.

The point guard has picked up where he left off from last season as he currently leads the league with nine from 27 games.

This has seen the six-time All-Star move ahead of Robertson again and set another historic mark.

Westbrook has now recorded the most triple-doubles in a calendar year with 35, beating the previous high of 34 set by the NBA legend in 1961, per ESPN Stats and Info.

The OKC man clinched his 35th in the Thunder’s 100-95 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night as he dropped 10 points, 17 rebounds, and 12 assists.

In that game, however, the All-NBA guard shot just 17.6 percent from the field which was his lowest mark of all his 88 career triple-doubles, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

But this is still an astonishing feat set by the explosive Thunder star and he has another 10 games in 2017 to further improve on that figure.

The 28-year-old is undoubtedly the triple-double king in the NBA and is quickly running out of records to break.

He is on course to emulate his terrific achievement from last year as he's averaging 22.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 9.9 assists so far this season.

Even though he's still putting up strong numbers, Westbrook has been struggling with his shooting in recent games.

He's been hitting just 35 percent from the field over his last five games and a horrible 21.9 percent from three-point range.

Westbrook's inconsistency has been mirrored by the Thunder's rollercoaster campaign so far as they appear unable to string a run of wins together.

They're currently out of the playoff picture in the Western Conference with a 13-14 record and they could find themselves in danger of missing out on the postseason if they don't find an identity.

The reigning MVP has often stated that it's his job to make it work alongside new All-Star teammates Carmelo Anthony and Paul George and appears to be trying too hard over the last few games.

The talent is certainly there in Oklahoma City but the responsibility should fall on head coach Billy Donovan to create the system to utilize the skills of the star-studded trio and make them contenders in the west like many predicted.