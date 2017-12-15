As long as athletes are suspended for testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs, there will be fantastic and ridiculous explanations for why those PED tests have been failed.

From passionately kissing a girlfriend to blaming a twin who was absorbed in the womb, athletes have come up will all sorts of bizarre excuses for why they have tested positive for banned substances.

However, fresh off a four-game PED suspension of his own, New York Jets wide receiver Jeremy Kerley may have just topped everyone else's excuse.

When discussing his suspension, Kerley started out by giving a bland answer about how he didn't know a banned substance was in whatever he took (via USA TODAY):

“If I knew exactly what it was, I probably would have known the consequences behind it so I probably wouldn’t have took it,” Kerley said. “But it’s in the wind now. … It’s in the past. Learn from it and move on.”

That's a fine statement and a decent explanation. He said he didn't know how it happened, but didn't exactly admit to anything either. However, Kerley wasn't done talking just yet:

“I don’t know,” Kerley said. “There’s a lot of ghosts around here. Ghost put it in there. You know, the ghost of Christmas past? … I don’t know.”

That, obviously, is an utterly ridiculous answer, but the suspension is now over and Kerley can return to action if the Jets decide they want him on the team moving forward.

Back when he was first suspended in November, Kerley released a statement saying he would investigate the matter of his failed test until he figured out what caused it:

“I fully intend to investigate this matter until I am able to figure out what caused the positive test,” the statement, issued on Nov. 6, said in part.

Apparently, the ghost of Christmas past was the best culprit Kerley's investigation could uncover, so it's probably fair to question just how hard he investigated the matter over the course of the last month.

Now, the Jets have until Monday to decide if they want him back or not. If they don't, they have to let him know by 4 p.m. on Monday.

With three games remaining in the season, and with Kerley unlikely to be a major part of the team's future plans, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see them let him go.

Through the first part of the season, Kerley had 22 catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns for the Jets.

