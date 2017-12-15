Ezekiel Elliott is coming near the end of his six-game suspension, and he has set a big challenge for himself in his first game back for the Dallas Cowboys when they face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16.

Alongside the possibility of potentially having to help his team get another win on the season to keep their playoff hopes alive, the running back has also made a bet on his performance in first game back with Los Angeles Rams legend Eric Dickerson.

The iconic running back said to TMZ Sports on Wednesday that himself and Elliott made a bet on whether or not the Cowboys star will be able to rush for 200 yards against the Seahawks when he comes back next week from his suspension.

Dickerson said: "He'll be ready. Me and him have a personal bet when he comes back. He says that he's going to get 200 yards in his return. And I told him, I said 'no.'"

The Rams icon also said if the 22-year-old achieves 200 rushing yards, he'll have to give him one of his "special jerseys" and the retiree will have to wear a Cowboys No. 21 jersey on air. If Elliott falls short, he'll have to give Dickerson the jersey from that game against the Seahawks.

Elliott has never rushed for 200 yards at any point in his two seasons in the NFL so far. The closest he has ever got to that mark was in Week 15 of last season when he rushed for 159 yards during a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He's only achieved 200 total yards twice through 23 games.

The Seahawks aren't going to make it easy for the Cowboys running back though, as they rank eighth in the league in run defense, allowing just 102.8 yards per game, and they have only allowed one 100-yard rusher since Week 4.

No player has managed to run for close to that many yards against Seattle in the Pete Carroll era since Adrian Peterson ran for 182 yards in Week 9 of the 2012 season for the Minnesota Vikings, the same season which he won the NFL MVP award.

So if Elliott wants to win this bet against Dickerson, he's going to have to put on an MVP style performance, and what a return to the Cowboys following a six-game suspension that would be.

