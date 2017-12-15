In modern boxing history, few fights have been more thrilling than Wladimir Klitschko vs Anthony Joshua.

The spectacle at Wembley is widely renowned as a classic, with Joshua eventually stopping the Ukrainian in the 11th round.

Klitschko would retire soon after the fight and he crowned the 2012 Olympic champion as the new king of the heavyweight division.

Joshua's 2018 is likely to be the biggest year in his short career, with potential unification fights against both Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker being lined up.

There's also the prospect of an all-British encounter against either Tyson Fury or the winner of Tony Bellew v David Haye.

A loss on his perfect record could occur given the higher level of opponent, however, Klitschko believes that Joshua will unify the heavyweight division.

KLITSCHKO TALKS UP JOSHUA

"I'd say the more Joshua shines, the better I shine," Klitschko said. "If I lost, I want to make sure I lost to the better man. I wish, from the bottom of my heart, he continues to carry this torch for a long time and is very successful just like I was.

"I have passed the torch to the younger lion. Joshua is capable of unifying the division, absolutely."

He's clearly a big fan and it's worth pointing out that Klitschko has never really said the same about Tyson Fury, a man who defeated him with relative ease in Dusseldorf.

KLITSCHKO SELLS JOSHUA ROBE

The Ukrainian has also been in a charitable mood this week, selling his robe from the Joshua fight for £160,000, with all of it going to charity.

Amazingly, the USB stick with his prediction for the fight has been sewn into the robe.

Not bad Wlad, not bad.

Joshua's first fight for 2018 is still not confirmed, but the closest opponent is thought to be Parker.

Wilder is, of course, still in the picture, with Eddie Hearn previously confirming that he will do all he can to make the mega-fight happen.

Exciting times for the world of boxing.

