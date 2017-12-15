On Wednesday night in Australia, Aussie fighter Jeff Horn took down British boxer Gary Corcoran to claim the world welterweight title and improve his career record to 18-0-1.

Horn controlled the fight, knocking Corcoran around until Corcoran's team threw in the towel during the 11th round of action.

Now, Horn has a date with American Terence Crawford, who is moving up from the junior welterweight division to take his shot at Horn and earn another title belt.

After watching Wednesday's fight, though, Crawford didn't seem too impressed with his future opponent, saying he is a much better fighter than Corcoran and will present many new challenges to Horn (via ESPN.com):

"Jeff Horn did what he had to do to get the job done, but I'm a totally different fighter than Gary Corcoran," Crawford said. "I have more power and more speed than Corcoran. When he steps into the ring with me, it's going to be a very different story. When I move up to the 147-pound division, everyone is going to see a bigger, stronger fighter and a harder puncher than they saw at 140 pounds. I plan to do the same thing at 147 that I did at 135 and 140 and clean out the division.

"There are holes in everybody's game. There's a lot of holes in Jeff Horn's game, and everyone will see that when he gets in the ring with me."

Crawford has an incredible 32-0 record with 23 knockouts and will likely fight Horn in Las Vegas in April.

The potential 2017 fighter of the year said he has even bigger plans for 2018, which will now include his fight against Horn for the welterweight title:

"2017 has been a huge year for me, with stoppages over Olympic gold medalist Felix Diaz and fellow undefeated unified world champion Julius Indongo, my move to the No. 1 spot on the pound-for-pound list [in the eyes of some] and becoming the undisputed junior welterweight champion of the world. In 2018, I'm going to continue to be successful," Crawford said. "I feel like I'm getting better each and every time I step foot into the ring, and I know that will continue next year in my new weight division."

Details of the potential fight between Horn and Crawford have yet to be finalized, but there's a chance the winner could go on to fight Manny Pacquiao, should the legendary fighter accept the challenge. Either way, the Horn-Crawford matchup would be one of the most highly anticipated fights of the early part of 2018.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms