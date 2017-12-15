Joel Embiid is quickly developing into the most dominant big man in the NBA and is enjoying a terrific season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The center has finally shaken off his health problems and is having a major impact on the court for the Sixers, just as they'd hoped.

The Cameroonian has displayed an array of skills on the floor that has made him virtually unguardable on a nightly basis.

He's currently averaging 23.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game for the 14-13 Philadelphia this year.

The 23-year-old seems to get better with every game and will be a superstar in the league for years to come.

There isn't much Embiid can't do with a basketball and he even displayed another impressive trick he's got up his sleeve during a practice session on Thursday.

With the NBA cameras granted special access to the 76ers, 'The Process' decided to show off a difficult shot for the world to see.

Embiid casually managed to drain a ridiculous one-handed backwards half-court shot and promptly broke off into a celebration.

It's tough to hit a half-court shot whilst facing the basket let alone having your back to it but he made it look effortless.

It must be a common thing within the Sixers organization as the team mascot responded to this on Twitter by posting his own half-court make at Wells Fargo Center.

They're not the only ones that can boast about this, however, as rookie Markelle Fultz was the first to do it back in August.

Trolling

As well as matters on the court, Embiid has been busy off it too as Karl-Anthony Towns became his latest social media troll victim this week after the 76ers came away with a hard-fought overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in their previous outing.

The pair went back and forth in a friendly and hilarious exchange on Instagram after the game and the Philly star explained that it's all part of the game.

"I don’t ever start things," Embiid said, according to The Athletic's Rich Hofmann. "I mean, things just come up to me, and I just go with the flow. I just posted the picture. I felt like we got a great win on the road last night. I had a great eurostep.

"He made a comment and you know they call me 'Tro-el Embiid,' and I don't let things go by. Off the court, we are friends and stuff. On the court, I want to kick his a--."

Philadelphia returns to action on Friday night as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at home.