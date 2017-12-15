It's over a year since Conor McGregor last entered the Octagon.

The Irishman is still the UFC lightweight champion, but the big question is when we'll actually see him fight again.

Four months on from his defeat to Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring, it's little wonder he hasn't leapt into another bout in either sport.

Early estimates claimed he would pick up a guaranteed £30million against the Money, and that wasn't taking into account his pay cheque from pay-per-view sales - so really, who can blame him for taking a little time out?

For all the publicity he's brought the UFC over the past couple of years, some fans are growing impatient for his return.

Mayweather's second retirement suggests it's unlikely he'll be entertaining a rematch - though he has even teased going into MMA if it would make him $1billion.

So, as the clamour mounts for the 29-year-old to announce something, anything at all worth getting excited about, Dana White has had to respond to accusations that he is more interested in moving into boxing promotions than helping McGregor defend his UFC titles.

Fans are impatient

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"I'm a massive @TheNotoriousMMA fan, but enough's enough now, strip the guy of his belt. Clearly has no intention of fighting. All he's doing is clogging the division up. True MMA fans want to see fights!"

After another responded: "Unfortunately @danawhite cares more about money and going into boxing promotion as Conor his centre piece. So Dana won’t stripe Conor and Conor will probably fight Manny in a boxing ring. Sad Conor holding up 2 divisions up."

Dana White responds

White's response will disappoint those who were anticipating more ventures into the world of boxing, as he insisted:

"He’s not Boxing anyone so calm down cry babies."

That would suggest that McGregor's boxing career is well and truly over, with a record of fought one, lost one.

It certainly won't help claims that the big event versus Mayweather was nothing more than a circus.

