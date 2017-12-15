Boxing

Tyson Fury..

Tyson Fury addresses Anthony Joshua fight in one of his craziest interviews yet

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Tyson Fury is now that little bit closer to completing his return to boxing and potentially less than a month away from regaining his license.

This week saw the 'Gypsy King' cleared to fight again after his UKAD hearing, making potential warm-up fights with the likes of Shannon Briggs, David Price and Dillian Whyte all the more realistic.

Ultimately, though, Fury is eying up the mother of all heavyweight bouts with Anthony Joshua and what a fight it would be.

Were the two champions to exchange blows, it would obliterate the British PPV record and bring heavyweight boxing right to the forefront of sport.

Furthermore, the entertainment has already started with the two fighters dishing out fighting talk across numerous interviews, tweets and even video messages.

And just as Fury was beginning to tone down his call outs, the 29-year-old has produced his most bizarre and eccentric message to Joshua by far.

Speaking to IFL boxing in Canada ahead of Billy Joe Saunders' fight with David Lemieux, Fury addressed the Joshua fight and other topics in truly X-rated fashion.

When presented with the quotes of Joshua's promoter - Eddie Hearn - they they had a love-hate relationship, the 'Gypsy King' revealed: "Eddie Hearn thinks he's got the full deck of cards in his hands, he can do what he wants.

Boxing at Manchester Arena

"The fact of the matter is, what is he really? What's he got? If AJ leaves him, he's left like a bare bum in the shower and with no golden goose.

"You know, if the deals aren't right and they don't agree to my terms, they will be no fight. I can see this fight not happening between me and AJ, purely for the fact they don't want this fight.

"I've offered to do this deal with Eddie Hearn, personally myself, three or four times now and I've got the text messages to prove it. And I don't want to talk business."

You can see the full interview in all its bizarre glory, below:

It seems Fury has been surprisingly active in trying to organise his future fights, then, and Joshua's team may not be as receptive as you'd think.

In light of this, the 'Gypsy King' left them a parting message: "Anthony Joshua is a s***house, he knows he can't message with the travelling man. I'll take him outside and punch his c*** in for him."

And for the promoter? Fury simply stated: "Eddie Hearn can suck my balls."

Who do you think is the best heavyweight fighter in the world right now? Have your say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing

Trending Stories

Ron Rivera expects the returning Aaron Rodgers to come back in full force

Ron Rivera expects the returning Aaron Rodgers to come back in full force

The only title that might change hands at WWE Clash of Champions [CSS]

The only title that might change hands at WWE Clash of Champions [CSS]

Super computer predicts the results of CL last 16 ties - there's some absolute crackers

Super computer predicts the results of CL last 16 ties - there's some absolute crackers

Rio Ferdinand on the Man Utd player who 'had everything' but left him frustrated

Rio Ferdinand on the Man Utd player who 'had everything' but left him frustrated

Diego Maradona has a message for Real Madrid after seeing Gareth Bale this season

Diego Maradona has a message for Real Madrid after seeing Gareth Bale this season

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again