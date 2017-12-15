Tyson Fury is now that little bit closer to completing his return to boxing and potentially less than a month away from regaining his license.

This week saw the 'Gypsy King' cleared to fight again after his UKAD hearing, making potential warm-up fights with the likes of Shannon Briggs, David Price and Dillian Whyte all the more realistic.

Ultimately, though, Fury is eying up the mother of all heavyweight bouts with Anthony Joshua and what a fight it would be.

Were the two champions to exchange blows, it would obliterate the British PPV record and bring heavyweight boxing right to the forefront of sport.

Furthermore, the entertainment has already started with the two fighters dishing out fighting talk across numerous interviews, tweets and even video messages.

And just as Fury was beginning to tone down his call outs, the 29-year-old has produced his most bizarre and eccentric message to Joshua by far.

Speaking to IFL boxing in Canada ahead of Billy Joe Saunders' fight with David Lemieux, Fury addressed the Joshua fight and other topics in truly X-rated fashion.

When presented with the quotes of Joshua's promoter - Eddie Hearn - they they had a love-hate relationship, the 'Gypsy King' revealed: "Eddie Hearn thinks he's got the full deck of cards in his hands, he can do what he wants.

"The fact of the matter is, what is he really? What's he got? If AJ leaves him, he's left like a bare bum in the shower and with no golden goose.

"You know, if the deals aren't right and they don't agree to my terms, they will be no fight. I can see this fight not happening between me and AJ, purely for the fact they don't want this fight.

"I've offered to do this deal with Eddie Hearn, personally myself, three or four times now and I've got the text messages to prove it. And I don't want to talk business."

You can see the full interview in all its bizarre glory, below:

It seems Fury has been surprisingly active in trying to organise his future fights, then, and Joshua's team may not be as receptive as you'd think.

In light of this, the 'Gypsy King' left them a parting message: "Anthony Joshua is a s***house, he knows he can't message with the travelling man. I'll take him outside and punch his c*** in for him."

And for the promoter? Fury simply stated: "Eddie Hearn can suck my balls."

