Crouch scored the goal that sent Spurs into the Champions League .

Peter Crouch recalls how Tottenham players celebrated in the Manchester City tunnel in 2010

Tottenham will be hoping to ensure Manchester City get a taste of their own medicine this weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino's men haven't lost to the title favourites in their last four meetings, and after Pep Guardiola's comment about the "Harry Kane team", they've got more incentive than ever to keep that going.

However, the backstory ahead of the clash at the Etihad hasn't concerned the two former La Liga managers, who first went head to head with Espanyol and Barcelona.

Instead, the talk has centred around City's raucous celebrations following their 2-1 win over Manchester United last weekend.

With the Sky Blues still unbeaten in the Premier League, victory at Old Trafford was arguably the biggest hurdle they've had to overcome yet.

Naturally, they marked the moment in style, blaring music and throwing confetti around the dressing room.

Jose Mourinho was not happy. A small part of the Portuguese must be hoping that Pochettino's side are as loud and disruptive as they can be if they get one over on City.

They have been here before, of course. Peter Crouch has recalled how Spurs players reacted after winning 1-0 at the City of Manchester Stadium in May 2010, with the striker scoring the goal that elevated the Lilywhites into the Champions League for the first time in the modern era. 

Spurs went crazy 

"We headed over to our fans at the end, singing and dancing," he wrote in the Daily Mail.

"When we got back into the dressing room, there were bottles of champagne waiting for us.

"I'll never forget that because each one said 'Welcome to the Champions League'... You can imagine in our little sanctuary how much they were getting shaken up and fizzed around. The noise, the music was amazing.

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

"We didn't care where we were, we just wanted to release our feelings. Though the make-up of the tunnel area is different to Old Trafford — the away team turns left, the home team goes right — the City lads couldn't have failed to hear us... but they let us carry on without saying a word."

That was a very different group of players under Roberto Mancini, though they clearly didn't object to Harry Redknapp's group's antics.

Crouch also had sympathies with United, though, adding:

"Critics are saying United are bad losers but we all are. Am I a bad loser? Absolutely. I don't think you can play in the Premier League or participate in elite sport if you don't mind losing."

Are teams being disrespectful by over-celebrating? Have your say in the comments. 

Topics:
Peter Crouch
Manchester City
Football
Tottenham Hotspur

