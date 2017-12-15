For most teams across the NBA, losing an MVP through injury would derail them but that hasn't been the case for the Golden State Warriors as they have a luxury that their rivals don't.

Not many teams can lose an MVP like Stephen Curry and be able to call on another on the same roster but that's what the Dubs have been able to do with Kevin Durant.

Since Curry was ruled out for several weeks with an ankle sprain, the reigning champions have gone undefeated in the four games without him.

Their last two victories also came without Draymond Green in the lineup and KD was able to carry the load left by his teammates on both ends of the floor.

Over the past week, Durant has been able to prove what many people have been saying for quite a while; the Warriors are now his team.

Responsibility

The former Oklahoma City Thunder star carried the team on his back and displayed his terrific all-around game in a 112-97 win over the Dallas Mavericks at Oracle Arena on Thursday night.

He posted 36 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks whilst shooting an efficient 15-of-23 from the field.

Whether it was scoring, playmaking, hustling or defending, he was willing to do it and once again displayed his true worth to the team.

“I can do whatever I want on the basketball court if I put my mind to it,” Durant said after the game, per the Mercury News. “So whatever position I’m in, I’m ready to go conquer it.”

As one of the best players on the planet, the 29-year-old can lead any team and has returned to his OKC ways in recent games without his fellow All-Stars.

Head coach Steve Kerr continues to be amazed at the things he's able to do on the floor and praised his superstar for taking on more responsibility with Curry out.

“When Steph comes back, Kevin’s usage rate will go down and his points per game will go down and he won’t mind,” Kerr said. “So he has this amazing combination of skill, confidence and humility and deference to his teammates. Powerful, powerful force.”

The win over the Mavs was their eighth on the bounce and sees them move to 23-6 in the Western Conference.

Klay Thompson is in no doubt that Durant has been the catalyst behind this impressive run of wins.

“He plays the same way all the time whether it’s a practice or it’s an NBA basketball game,” Thompson said. “Obviously his shots are going to be more volume with Steph, Draymond and all our great guys out. But KD just steps to the plate and is so efficient.

"He’s the most efficient player I played with. He makes it easy out there. He doesn’t really change anything, I think. He just goes out there and does what he’s been doing for 11 years."

The eight-time All-Star - who was named as the conference player of the week - is always ready to do whatever his team needs from him and there isn't another Golden State player that can do everything like he can.

Curry may still be the go-to guy and the leading figure in the locker room but Durant is slowly taking over as the man of the team.

Of course, the Oakland-based franchise's success has been built on teamwork and selfless play which means they pay little attention to the "who's team is it" debate.

But it's becoming clear that the reigning Finals MVP has become indispensable and makes all the difference for the champs.

Durant is averaging incredible numbers across the board with 26.1 points, 5.3 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 blocks.

His move to the Bay Area may have caused controversy and lost him many fans but he has taken over as the best player on the best team and is destined for more success.