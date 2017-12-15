Cricket

Graeme Swann explains why Joe Root shouldn't be England captain

It all started so well for England.

Not the Ashes, of course, but the third Test looked to be in their hands after the first day's play.

The WACA has rarely been kind to tourists, yet Dawid Malan's impressive knock of 140 helped the Middlesex man to create a decent partnership with Jonny Bairstow, who had been moved up the order in place of Moeen Ali.

And then came day two. The bowling attack was toothless, as the immovable object that is Steve Smith - well, failed to be moved, moving to 92 effortlessly.

There are several batsmen who could take the blame for England making just 403 all out, having been in such a strong position on 368-5.

Moeen stuttered once again, out for a two-ball duck. Chris Woakes made just eight, while once again, Alastair Cook failed from the off.

Rarely has Joe Root come in for much criticism on the tour, apart from for his decision to put Australia in first in the second Test. There's also the matter of his struggles to convert 50s into centuries, though he has still been one of England's more consistent batsman.

That tide may be starting to turn, however, as former team-mate Graeme Swann has now questioned his captaincy credentials with his side already 2-0 down in the series.

Australia v England - Third Test: Day 1

Root's behaviour was called into question by Ricky Ponting on BT Sport after he reacted angrily to Mark Stoneman's dismissal, hitting a glass door on the balcony.

In turn, Swann told FOX Sports:

“I’ve said that all along [that Root shouldn't be captain]. When you’ve got someone who is potentially the best player in the world, you should allow him to become the best player in the world.

“I don’t think it makes England a better team by him being the captain.

The alternatives 

“I personally would’ve given it to someone like Stuart Broad.

“Obviously you can’t change it during an Ashes. He’s got a very tricky job at the minute. He’s got extra pressure he doesn’t need.”

Those comments won't do much to take the pressure off the Yorkshireman.

Broad was among the favourites to be made captain when Cook stepped down earlier this year. Injuries and age may well have played a factor in the decision, but realistically, there was never doubt it was Root who was going to lead the side for years to come.

Was Root the right choice as England captain? Have your say in the comments. 

