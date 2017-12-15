Football

Lionel Messi.

Video emerges showing why Lionel Messi should have won the Puskas Award

When Lionel Messi eventually hangs up his boots, his one regret will be not winning the World Cup with Argentina should he fail at next summer's tournament in Russia.

The 30-year-old guided his country to the 2014 final against Germany but ended up on the losing side, with Mario Gotze scoring a 113th-minute winner.

Messi has won basically all there is to win in professional football, so World Cup glory really would be the crowning jewel of his trophy collection.

Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli believes football owes Messi the World Cup, which the Barcelona forward hopes will happen some day.

"I did hear it and he said it to me too," Messi told FIFA.com. "I hope football does end up paying me! I don't know if [the wounds from 2014] are ever going to heal.

"We're just going to have to live with it. It's going to be there forever. The World Cup is a very happy memory and a bitter one too because of how it ended, how it all worked out.

"But it's always going to be there."

Something else that Messi has never won is the Puskas Award, which is given to the player who is deemed to have scored the best goal in a calendar year.

Messi has scored some unbelievable goals throughout his career and now a video has emerged showcasing five strikes that were worthy of the Puskas. Check it out.

Incredible - although it must be said Messi's famous solo goal against Girona came in 2007, two years before the Puskas was established.

Messi came second in 2011 and 2015, but at the age of 30 time may be running out for the Argentine to add the Puskas to his never-ending list of individual accolades.

