One WWE SmackDown star is planning their return to television.

That star is Becky Lynch. She began training as a professional wrestler under Finn Balor and Paul Tracey in June 2002 then made her debut five months later.

Before signing with the WWE, she wrestled regularly for the France-based Queens of Chaos promotion, where she won the World Queens of Chaos Championship in 2006.

She also wrestled for England's One Pro Wrestling, Germany's German Stampede Wrestling, and SuperGirls Wrestling promotion (an offshoot of Extreme Canadian Championship Wrestling).

Lynch signed with the WWE in 2013.Following her arrival on the main roster in July 2015, she became the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion at Backlash in September 2016.

As seen on the November 21st episode of SmackDown Live in Houston, TX at the Toyota, Center on the USA Network, NXT superstars Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan made their main roster debut. The NXT stars attacked Naomi and Becky Lynch in the backstage area.

The reason for the attack on SmackDown Live was done in order to write her off Smackdown Live for the next several weeks as she will be appearing in the new movie: The Marine 6: Close Quarters.

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will also be featured in the movie. As of this writing, it’s unclear what her role will be just yet.

The movie began filming on last month, which means Becky will be off television from now on. The Miz also lost the Intercontinental Title on Raw and was written off television with a post-match powerbomb by the Shield.

According to a report by PWInsider, Lynch is being figured into creative plans on SmackDown Live for early January, so she is about to finish up filming the latest WWE Marine film.

The next WWE PPV (pay-per-view) event is the Royal Rumble, which takes place on Sunday, January 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.

What are your thoughts on what are you thoughts about Lynch returning to WWE TV soon and her being featured in this upcoming film?

