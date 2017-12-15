WWE

WWE logo.

SmackDown star returning to WWE television soon

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

One WWE SmackDown star is planning their return to television.

That star is Becky Lynch. She began training as a professional wrestler under Finn Balor and Paul Tracey in June 2002 then made her debut five months later.

Before signing with the WWE, she wrestled regularly for the France-based Queens of Chaos promotion, where she won the World Queens of Chaos Championship in 2006.

She also wrestled for England's One Pro Wrestling, Germany's German Stampede Wrestling, and SuperGirls Wrestling promotion (an offshoot of Extreme Canadian Championship Wrestling).

Lynch signed with the WWE in 2013.Following her arrival on the main roster in July 2015, she became the inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion at Backlash in September 2016.

As seen on the November 21st episode of SmackDown Live in Houston, TX at the Toyota, Center on the USA Network, NXT superstars Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan made their main roster debut. The NXT stars attacked Naomi and Becky Lynch in the backstage area.

The reason for the attack on SmackDown Live was done in order to write her off Smackdown Live for the next several weeks as she will be appearing in the new movie: The Marine 6: Close Quarters.

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will also be featured in the movie. As of this writing, it’s unclear what her role will be just yet.

The movie began filming on last month, which means Becky will be off television from now on. The Miz also lost the Intercontinental Title on Raw and was written off television with a post-match powerbomb by the Shield.

According to a report by PWInsider, Lynch is being figured into creative plans on SmackDown Live for early January, so she is about to finish up filming the latest WWE Marine film.

The next WWE PPV (pay-per-view) event is the Royal Rumble, which takes place on Sunday, January 28, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Wells Fargo Center and will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. Both Raw and SmackDown brands will be featured.

What are your thoughts on what are you thoughts about Lynch returning to WWE TV soon and her being featured in this upcoming film? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE Smackdown
Triple H
WWE
Triple H

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers admits one big thing about his role in Packers' 2017 season

Aaron Rodgers admits one big thing about his role in Packers' 2017 season

WWE fan favourite advertised to return to Raw next week

WWE fan favourite advertised to return to Raw next week

Philipp Lahm says the Ballon d'Or needs to be changed - Lineker's response is perfect

Philipp Lahm says the Ballon d'Or needs to be changed - Lineker's response is perfect

FourFourTwo's Top 10 Best Players in the World is very different to the Ballon d'Or

FourFourTwo's Top 10 Best Players in the World is very different to the Ballon d'Or

Why FIFA have threatened to ban Spain from the 2018 World Cup in Russia [El Pais]

Why FIFA have threatened to ban Spain from the 2018 World Cup in Russia [El Pais]

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again