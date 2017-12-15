Bayley is a loveable babyface that found her spotlight while in WWE’s developmental brand in Orlando, Florida, NXT.

The company pushed her as a top babyface in the women’s division after several talents were called up to the main roster such as Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Paige, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax and others.

They needed to have someone to carry the division while rebuilding stars. That person was Bayley. She connected with the fans right away due to in large part to her ability to get them behind her. She is an underdog and resembles an average person.

The company pushed her to the moon, and she quickly won the NXT Women’s Title. She held the title for a long time before she was called up to the main roster.

What made her character work was that they booked her in a way that she had to fight for each inch of success that she had in her career.

However, when she was called up to the main roster and placed on the Raw, Vince McMahon did not put her in the same position as she was placed in NXT. She was just another talent on the roster and trying to carve her way into the division.

The fans did not get behind her as they had done in NXT. This was a costly mistake by the company.

Recently on E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness, pro wrestling legends Edge and Christian were joined by Bayley, who talked about various topics including not being called up to the main roster with the other Four Horsewomen to the main roster.

"At first I was like, 'oh, this kind of sucks. This is bad and I'm going to miss them.' They were the ones I was working with all the time, so it was a little hard at first, but once I was like, 'okay, I'm the champion now, and all these girls are either brand new or they've just started, just got signed. Asuka was just getting started, so I took it as, they told me, like, I'm there to kind of help out the younger talent and just kind of lead the women's division for a bit, which I was so excited to do because, as I was there, I was there just as long as the other girls, a little bit shorter than, like, Charlotte and Sasha, but, like, they were always the leaders, or, like, Paige, was the locker room leader and I never really had my chance to be the one, so after a while, I started taking a huge liking to it and I just enjoyed teaching people and helping the girls."

"I was like, 'I'm going to prove I don't need Sasha or Becky or Charlotte to have good matches or we don't need them to carry the division anymore.' Like, I wanted to prove that I can do it on my own because in my eyes, I was always kind of seen as the weaker link of the four, so I always wanted to prove to everybody, like, 'I can do this too and I can help people, lead people, and carry the division,' so it was a huge honor and I was so happy to be able to, like, carry the championship for that amount of time and then to pass it on to Asuka when it was time and all that. So it was a great [time]. I still think that was probably my most valuable time of my career. I just learned so much in that time."

