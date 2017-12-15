One long-time Superstar has opened up about his future with WWE.

That Superstar is former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler, who has been with the sports entertainment company for over a decade.

He signed with WWE in 2004 and was placed in the company’s developmental brand, OVW.

He was called up to the main roster in 2006 during the McMahon - DX storyline. After that storyline ended, the group did as well, and Ziggler has been on his own since then.

During his time with WWE, he has held several different titles. He held the World Tag Team Championship once, United States Championship once, Intercontinental Championship five times, and World Heavyweight Championship twice.

He also won the Money in the Bank ladder match back in 2012 where he would go onto defeat Alberto Del Rio for the World Title on Monday Night Raw in 2013. At one point, many fans thought he was the future of WWE.

Ziggler returned to SmackDown Live on Tuesday night after he had been off WWE television for weeks now. As a result of his absence, there was speculation that there's a repackaging in store for the veteran performer.

Ziggler recently spoke with NBC Sports to talk about various topics. During the interview, he reflected on his career with the sports entertainment company.

"It was very gradual. It went from 'Wow, we have something special here with Dolph. The crowd is feeding off of him whether he's a good guy or a bad guy.' But after a while, a really good match here and there or a special moment here and there is not enough to create a star. So after a big match and then just going back to being Dolph, it's hard to not be Dolph.

"I've been very lucky in that I've been able to make the most out of those situations. Anytime people see me or the character, you can kind of see how they mesh together and I'm pretty sure there's nobody who blends that gray area with the character better than me. And that's a fact."

"Yeah I'd be about three inches taller, so I could be a 10-time world champion (laughs). I'm a big 80s hair metal guy, like a David Lee Roth or someone like Nikki Sixx or Vince Neil to where I could put on a big show and be awesome at wrestling, but in this character right now where I focus on throwing that all away because I see the transparency in characters and my character hates on them.

"It's a special place that I get to go and I walk to the ring with disdain for the fans knowing that they sit there and bury everything that we do, but then they cheer for who their supposed to because they're such hypocrites it's so great."

