Nikki Bella provides update on her return to the WWE

One WWE star has provided an update on their return to the WWE.

That star is Nikki Bella. In June 2007, Bella signed with WWE and was assigned to developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling alongside her twin sister Brie Bella, forming the duo The Bella Twins.

She made her debut on SmackDown in November 2008. Bella is a two-time WWE Divas Champion. Her second reign is recognized as the longest in the title's history at 301 days.

Bella alongside John Cena made big headlines earlier this year at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida following their mixed tag team match against Maryse and The Miz.

The former WWE Champion got down on one knee and popped the big question to her. They had been dating for years, but it was believed that he would never marry again due to his previous marriage that ended badly.

That is the last time that the WWE Universe has seen her on WWE programming. She took time off to let her neck, which she had surgery on, heal up. Keep in mind that before WrestleMania 33, there were some rumors going around that she would be forced to retire after the event due to her neck issues.

However, she intends on returning to the ring, even if it takes her another year to do so.

There have been reports that Bella won’t be returning to the ring until next year at the earliest due to her neck is still in bad condition. She may only wrestle a few matches, but WWE officials want to keep her on WWE television.

The former WWE Divas Champion began dating John Cena in 2012. At first, this relationship was kept on the down low. However, in this day and age, news like this is going to get out.

It’s just something that is out of their control. Cena is the face of the sports entertainment company while Bella is not only known for her work inside the ring but also on camera as a reality show star.

In a recent video on The Bella Twins YouTube.com channel, Nikki said she plans on returning to WWE “soon” and is in “proper shape.” She did note that she’s still rehabbing some nagging injuries.

