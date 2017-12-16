UFC star blasts Michael Bisping for accepting short-notice fight

UFC star Oluwale Bamgbose has given his take on former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Fight fans are still talking about Bisping’s decision to take a short notice fight at UFC Shanghai against Kelvin Gastelum.

This comes after a few weeks after he suffered a devastating loss to Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 for the middleweight title.

As seen in the fight, it didn’t go very well for Bisping as he was brutally knocked out by Gastelum in the very first round.

Bisping’s own coach, Jason Parillo, even suggested that Gastelum was “a bigger threat” than St-Pierre, but Bisping carried on anyway.

This marked Bisping’s second brutal stoppage loss in November. Thus, after seeing this, it has brought attention and questions about the safety of allowing a fighter to compete so soon after suffering a serious loss.

It should be noted that the three week turnaround was the shortest of Bisping’s career and the first time in that he has lost back-to-back fights.

Make no mistake about it, the promotion wanted to save this card after former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva was pulled from the main event for a USADA violation.

While some can accept the reasoning behind the booking of the bout, some fight fans can’t believe it was made official.

“It was an interesting chain of events that transpired,” Bamgbose told BloodyElbow.com. “GSP, all respect to him, he was and still is one of the greatest MMA fighters that the UFC has embarked on.

But at the same time, I felt like he had no business in the 185-pound division. But he proved himself worthy, as far as beating the champ legitimately.”

“And unfortunately, it had to be by Bisping, and I say unfortunately because as you all can see in his last few fights, the man is kind of too much of a risk taker, too much of a guy that’s out there.

And yeah, I said it Bisping, you’re f-cking foolish. You thought you could take a fight against a guy that you were seemingly bigger than, and you got f-cked up. Like, why’d you take the fight?

Maybe you should’ve spoken to your team and made better informed decisions. You lost your belt, and then you got knocked out two weeks later. You need to make better decisions, buddy.”

