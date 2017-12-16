Luke Rockhold rips Kelvin Gastelum over recent comments

Luke Rockhold is set to challenge Robert Whittaker for the UFC middleweight title at UFC 221.

UFC 221 is set to take place on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Perth Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

The main card will air on pay-per-view while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Looking back, Kelvin Gastelum knocked out Michael Bisping in the first round last month at UFC Shanghai. There were who thought that this win put him in title contention.

Gastelum was unhappy to discover that Whittaker, the newly promoted champion after Georges St-Pierre vacated his undisputed title, would instead defend his belt for the first time against Rockhold.

Well Rockhold didn’t think much of his comments. He went on record by saying in a recent scrum (courtesy of Submission Radio) that Gastelum hasn’t done enough to deserve a title fight.

“I know I’ve proven myself,” Rockhold said. “I’ve accomplished things in this sport, whereas little m**gets like Kelvin Gastelum haven’t. I’ve destroyed Chris Weidman, which he got destroyed by Weidman, so it’s like ehh [shrugs].

“This kid hasn’t beaten really anybody and done anything in this sport, and for him to run his mouth, it’s pretty funny. It’s laughable. He’ll find out real if he continues his efforts at 185. I’d slap that kid down real quick. Real quick.”

“Whittaker’s been the champ for a long time, so he’s the goal, of course. The best is always the goal, being on top is the goal and Whittaker’s proved himself for a long time now. He’s been on top, he’s beaten all the top guys, he’s the man.

“I wanna fight Whittaker, I want to fight the best. It would’ve been – I’m a realist, and I know that neither [Georges St-Pierre nor Michael Bisping], win or lose, would fight any of us.

They’re both gonna try and run off, ride off into the sunset and not fight the fight. I respect Whittaker for stepping up and fighting me.

I know he had options to take a lesser opponent, the fans wanted this and this is what it is. He’s a true champion, he’s gonna fight the No. 1 contenders.”

