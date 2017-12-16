Thunder beat 76ers in 3OT; CP3 dominates Spurs; Bulls win 5th-straight

Heat (14-14) 104; Hornets (10-18) 98

Seven different Heat players scored in double-figures in a balanced victory. Miami shot 39-for-78 (50.0 percent) from the floor and was led by Tyler Johnson (16/2/1) and Wayne Ellington (16/3/1), both of whom came off the bench. Kemba Walker (25/4/5) and Dwight Howard (15/16/0) did their best to keep Charlotte in the game, but couldn't mount the comeback in the end.

Pistons (16-13) 104; Pacers (16-13) 98

Andre Drummond (23/13/1) led the Pistons to an impressive road victory, going 9-of-14 from the field. Detroit outscored Indiana 34-20 in the third quarter to pull ahead and held on in the fourth despite valiant efforts by the Pacers duo of Victor Oladipo (26/8/4) and Myles Turner (24/8/2), who combined for 50 points.

Jazz (14-15) 107; Celtics (24-7) 95

Boston was back at full-strength, but were stifled by Utah's defense. The Celtics shot 40.7 percent overall, including just 9-of-31 (29.0 percent) from three in the loss. They also lost the rebounding battle to the Jazz by a wide margin of 55-to-31. Rudy Gobert (knee) left early in the first quarter with an apparent injury, but the backcourt duo of Ricky Rubio (22/7/5) and Donovan Mitchell (17/5/9) stole the show for the visitors.

Trail Blazers (15-13) 95; Magic (11-19) 88

Predictably, the duo of Damian Lillard (21/2/4) and CJ McCollum (20/2/4) led the Blazers in what was a low-scoring affair. The Magic shot just 32-for-84 (38.1 percent) in the loss, but Nikola Vucevic (26/14/1) turned in a great individual performance, going 12-for-20 from the floor.

Thunder (14-14) 119; 76ers (14-14) 117

In what can be considered the game of the season so far, the Thunder didn't score a point in the final 5:23 of regulation and blew a nine-point lead which led to the first of three overtime periods. In the end, OKC pulled out a dramatic road victory. Russell Westbrook (27/18/15) turned in a confusing triple-double since he filled the box score, but went just 10-of-33 shooting. Paul George (24/5/1) and Carmelo Anthony (24/7/1) combined for 48 points. Joel Embiid (34/8/6) was dominant on the inside for the Sixers and Ben Simmons (12/9/11) was one rebound shy of a triple-double.

Wizards (16-13) 100; Clippers (11-16) 91

Lou Williams (23/5/4), DeAndre Jordan (12/16/1) and Jawun Evans (15/6/5) led the Clippers, but the team was playing without a number of key guys due to injuries and rest. Bradley Beal (20/11/4) and Mike Scott (22/4/0) led Washington in scoring while John Wall (15/6/5) went just 5-for-16 shooting over a restricted 30-minute performance. Nonetheless, LA was unable to generate much offense, going 33-for-85 (38.8 percent) from the field and just 7-of-24 from three.

Raptors (19-8) 120; Nets (11-17) 87

Playing on the second half of a back-to-back, the Nets starters were terrible, combining for just 28 points on 13-for-37 shooting. None of them even scored in double-figures. However, Nik Stauskas (22/7/2) and Jahlil Okafor (10/4/0) saw 28 and 23 minutes respectively off the bench in their team debuts for Brooklyn. Kyle Lowry (10/10/12) had a triple-double in just 31 minutes and teammate DeMar DeRozan (31/3/1) dominated, going 14-for-19 from the field in just 29 minutes due to the blowout.

Grizzlies (9-20) 96; Hawks (6-23) 94

There were a combined 38 turnovers and 43 fouls in the sloppy, low-scoring contest. Tyreke Evans (22/2/3) led Memphis to the win despite teammate Marc Gasol (13/6/5) committing eight turnovers. Kent Bazemore (19/5/3), Dennis Schroder (18/5/11) and Taurean Prince (17/4/1) guided the Hawks, but were unable to earn the win.

Bulls (8-20) 115; Bucks (15-12) 109

Bobby Portis (27/12/0) played 29 minutes off the bench for the Bulls and dominated, going 9-of-16 shooting and 7-for-7 from the free throw line. The entire Bucks bench combined for 25 points on 9-of-26 shooting and 11 rebounds. The Bulls are now 5-0 since Nikola Mirotic (22/8/2) returned to the team, which might not be a coincidence anymore. Giannis Antetokounmpo (29/16/4) and Khris Middleton (29/6/6) did their best to keep Milwaukee in the game, but the Bulls offense was clicking in the fourth quarter which led to a 33-27 advantage and the victory.

Nuggets (16-13) 117; Pelicans (15-15) 111

The Nuggets went on a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter to force overtime, where they pulled out the miraculous comeback win in front of their home crowd. Gary Harris (21/2/5), Will Barton (19/4/6) and Trey Lyles (19/7/3) led Denver in the scoring column while the Nuggets overcame excellent performances by DeMarcus Cousins (29/4/4), Anthony Davis (28/12/1) and Jrue Holiday (25/8/6), who combined for 82 points on 31-of-60 shooting.

Rockets (23-4) 124; Spurs (19-10) 109

Houston dominated from start to finish. Getting out to a 31-16 lead after the first quarter, they never looked back. Spurs starters Pau Gasol (4/4/1), Tony Parker (2/1/1) and Danny Green (2/4/1) combined for eight points on 4-of-14 shooting and each played less than 20 minutes in the blowout. Meanwhile, Chris Paul (28/8/7) dominated on both ends of the court for the Rockets, picking up seven steals defensively. James Harden (28/7/6) continued his consistent MVP-caliber play and went 14-for-16 from the free throw line in the win.