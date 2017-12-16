Official online NBA destination in the UK

  • NBA Store
  • NBA League Pass

NBA

.

Thunder beat 76ers in 3OT; CP3 dominates Spurs; Bulls win 5th-straight

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Heat (14-14) 104; Hornets (10-18) 98

Seven different Heat players scored in double-figures in a balanced victory. Miami shot 39-for-78 (50.0 percent) from the floor and was led by Tyler Johnson (16/2/1) and Wayne Ellington (16/3/1), both of whom came off the bench. Kemba Walker (25/4/5) and Dwight Howard (15/16/0) did their best to keep Charlotte in the game, but couldn't mount the comeback in the end.

Pistons (16-13) 104; Pacers (16-13) 98

Andre Drummond (23/13/1) led the Pistons to an impressive road victory, going 9-of-14 from the field. Detroit outscored Indiana 34-20 in the third quarter to pull ahead and held on in the fourth despite valiant efforts by the Pacers duo of Victor Oladipo (26/8/4) and Myles Turner (24/8/2), who combined for 50 points.

Jazz (14-15) 107; Celtics (24-7) 95

Boston was back at full-strength, but were stifled by Utah's defense. The Celtics shot 40.7 percent overall, including just 9-of-31 (29.0 percent) from three in the loss. They also lost the rebounding battle to the Jazz by a wide margin of 55-to-31. Rudy Gobert (knee) left early in the first quarter with an apparent injury, but the backcourt duo of Ricky Rubio (22/7/5) and Donovan Mitchell (17/5/9) stole the show for the visitors.

Trail Blazers (15-13) 95; Magic (11-19) 88

Predictably, the duo of Damian Lillard (21/2/4) and CJ McCollum (20/2/4) led the Blazers in what was a low-scoring affair. The Magic shot just 32-for-84 (38.1 percent) in the loss, but Nikola Vucevic (26/14/1) turned in a great individual performance, going 12-for-20 from the floor.

Thunder (14-14) 119; 76ers (14-14) 117

In what can be considered the game of the season so far, the Thunder didn't score a point in the final 5:23 of regulation and blew a nine-point lead which led to the first of three overtime periods. In the end, OKC pulled out a dramatic road victory. Russell Westbrook (27/18/15) turned in a confusing triple-double since he filled the box score, but went just 10-of-33 shooting. Paul George (24/5/1) and Carmelo Anthony (24/7/1) combined for 48 points. Joel Embiid (34/8/6) was dominant on the inside for the Sixers and Ben Simmons (12/9/11) was one rebound shy of a triple-double.

Wizards (16-13) 100; Clippers (11-16) 91

Lou Williams (23/5/4), DeAndre Jordan (12/16/1) and Jawun Evans (15/6/5) led the Clippers, but the team was playing without a number of key guys due to injuries and rest. Bradley Beal (20/11/4) and Mike Scott (22/4/0) led Washington in scoring while John Wall (15/6/5) went just 5-for-16 shooting over a restricted 30-minute performance. Nonetheless, LA was unable to generate much offense, going 33-for-85 (38.8 percent) from the field and just 7-of-24 from three.

Raptors (19-8) 120; Nets (11-17) 87

Playing on the second half of a back-to-back, the Nets starters were terrible, combining for just 28 points on 13-for-37 shooting. None of them even scored in double-figures. However, Nik Stauskas (22/7/2) and Jahlil Okafor (10/4/0) saw 28 and 23 minutes respectively off the bench in their team debuts for Brooklyn. Kyle Lowry (10/10/12) had a triple-double in just 31 minutes and teammate DeMar DeRozan (31/3/1) dominated, going 14-for-19 from the field in just 29 minutes due to the blowout.

Grizzlies (9-20) 96; Hawks (6-23) 94

There were a combined 38 turnovers and 43 fouls in the sloppy, low-scoring contest. Tyreke Evans (22/2/3) led Memphis to the win despite teammate Marc Gasol (13/6/5) committing eight turnovers. Kent Bazemore (19/5/3), Dennis Schroder (18/5/11) and Taurean Prince (17/4/1) guided the Hawks, but were unable to earn the win.

Bulls (8-20) 115; Bucks (15-12) 109

Bobby Portis (27/12/0) played 29 minutes off the bench for the Bulls and dominated, going 9-of-16 shooting and 7-for-7 from the free throw line. The entire Bucks bench combined for 25 points on 9-of-26 shooting and 11 rebounds. The Bulls are now 5-0 since Nikola Mirotic (22/8/2) returned to the team, which might not be a coincidence anymore. Giannis Antetokounmpo (29/16/4) and Khris Middleton (29/6/6) did their best to keep Milwaukee in the game, but the Bulls offense was clicking in the fourth quarter which led to a 33-27 advantage and the victory.

Nuggets (16-13) 117; Pelicans (15-15) 111

The Nuggets went on a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter to force overtime, where they pulled out the miraculous comeback win in front of their home crowd. Gary Harris (21/2/5), Will Barton (19/4/6) and Trey Lyles (19/7/3) led Denver in the scoring column while the Nuggets overcame excellent performances by DeMarcus Cousins (29/4/4), Anthony Davis (28/12/1) and Jrue Holiday (25/8/6), who combined for 82 points on 31-of-60 shooting.

Rockets (23-4) 124; Spurs (19-10) 109

Houston dominated from start to finish. Getting out to a 31-16 lead after the first quarter, they never looked back. Spurs starters Pau Gasol (4/4/1), Tony Parker (2/1/1) and Danny Green (2/4/1) combined for eight points on 4-of-14 shooting and each played less than 20 minutes in the blowout. Meanwhile, Chris Paul (28/8/7) dominated on both ends of the court for the Rockets, picking up seven steals defensively. James Harden (28/7/6) continued his consistent MVP-caliber play and went 14-for-16 from the free throw line in the win.

Topics:
NBA
Houston Rockets
Southwest Division
Western Conference
Chris Paul
LA Clippers
Pacific Division
Oklahoma City Thunder
Northwest Division
Russell Westbrook
Philadelphia Sixers
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference

Trending Stories

Aaron Rodgers admits one big thing about his role in Packers' 2017 season

Aaron Rodgers admits one big thing about his role in Packers' 2017 season

Triple H provides big update on Ronda Rousey's future with WWE

Triple H provides big update on Ronda Rousey's future with WWE

Diego Maradona explains why Lionel Messi will never be as good as him

Diego Maradona explains why Lionel Messi will never be as good as him

What happened after Brighton win to cause Mourinho & Mkhitaryan bust-up [Sun]

What happened after Brighton win to cause Mourinho & Mkhitaryan bust-up [Sun]

Everyone on Twitter is shocked by what Didier Drogba has done to his hair

Everyone on Twitter is shocked by what Didier Drogba has done to his hair

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - NBA Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again