It's been over two years since Didier Drogba brought his second spell at Chelsea to an end, but his legacy lives on at Stamford Bridge.

Nine years in total at the Blues saw Drogba become a club legend, scoring 104 Premier League goals and winning the title four times.

And without realising it, the Ivorian is still playing an important role in the success of his former employers.

Alvaro Morata, who joined Chelsea in the summer from Real Madrid, recently admitted he watches videos of Drogba in his prime to develop as a striker.

"I put it on at home so I improve with Didier," said the Spaniard.

Morata has a long way to go before reaching the same heights as Drogba, who became a world-class striker during his time at Chelsea.

Fast, powerful and lethal in front of goal, Drogba was a defender's worst nightmare because he had absolutely everything.

But now he's 39-years-old and as retirement grows ever closer, he's made a rather dramatic change to his appearance.

Drogba became renowned for his unique hairstyle during his time in the Premier League, but his locks are a thing of the past after he shaved his head. No, really.

In the tweet below, Drogba revealed his new look to his 1.42 million followers and it's safe to say everyone was pretty shocked.

BALD DROGBA

TWITTER REACTS

Like most football fans, we don't know if we approve of Drogba's new hairstyle.

Back to the Morata and Drogba comparisons, Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes they share similar traits but are ultimately two different players with different playing styles.

"Two different players, different characteristics," said the Italian. "Didier Drogba, I think, he wrote the history of this club. He's a wonderful player, a wonderful striker.

"I think he's more powerful than Alvaro, but Alvaro, don't forget, has a lot of space for improvement. He's strong physically, is a technical player. I see a great future for Alvaro."

