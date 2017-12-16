British professional boxer Billy Joe Saunders is all set to defend his WBO middleweight title against David Lemieux, which is scheduled to be staged at the Place Bell in Laval, Quebec this evening.

Saunders remains confident of retaining his belt despite fighting Lemieux in his own yard during the Saturday night event in Canada.

However, leading up to all the action this weekend, drama was aplenty at the weigh-in ceremony on Friday as both boxers came face-to-face for the last time before squaring off in the ring.

Tempers flared and angry words were exchanged between both camps as the duo took the centre stage towards the scales.

Lemieux was the first among the two, stripping off to make weight, but Saunders’ trainer Dominic Ingle approached the commissioners accusing the Canadian star of missing the stipulated target and demanded he stepped on the scales one more time.

Ingle shouted: “He’s over. I want him on the scales again.”

Lemieux had no qualms after the authorities requested him to weigh-in again and he made the cut, which Saunders’ promoter Frank Warren witnessed and confirmed to Ingle and co.

The WBO middleweight champion then did the same and was at his incessant best to provoke and intimidate his counterpart as they stared into each other’s eyes for the final face-off.

You can watch the whole action unfold in the video below!

The 28-year-old Brit took to social media and posted on Twitter: “You can't try cheat on scales 😂😂😂”

Saunders is yet to be defeated in his pro career and has registered 25 wins till date, alongside 12 KOs to his name.

Only time will tell who reigns supreme, but the bout against Lemieux will undoubtedly be one of the greatest fights of the Southpaw’s career as he takes the ring on Saturday for the first time outside the British territory.

