Since winning the Ballon d'Or last week - and deservedly so - Cristiano Ronaldo has made a couple of rather bold claims about his place amongst the greats.

According to the Portuguese, he's not only the best there currently is, but the best there ever has been in football.

He told France Football after equalling Lionel Messi's record haul: "I'm the best player in history, in the good moments and the bad ones.

"I respect everyone's preferences, but I've never seen anyone better than me. I have always thought that. No footballer can do the things I can.

"There's no player more complete than me. I play well with both feet, I’m quick, powerful, good with the head, I score goals, I make assists.

"There are guys who prefer Neymar or Messi. But I tell you: there's no one more complete than me. No one has won as many individual trophies as me."

Ronaldo's claim inevitably sparked debate amongst football fans and even Barcelona retaliated by saying Messi is the GOAT.

And how Diego Maradona has responded. The Argentine is widely regarded as one of football's greatest ever players and he's not having Ronaldo saying that he's top dog.

Here's how Maradona's interview played out with AS:

Reporter: Cristiano Ronaldo says he is the best player in history...

Maradona: Tell him to stop taking the piss.

Reporter: If Cristiano is the best in history, what does that make you?

Maradona: That's why I said stop taking the piss.

Reporter: Who is the best ever in your opinion?

Maradona: For me... from the little that I saw, Alfredo Di Stefano, [Johan] Cruyff... and Messi. Cristiano could be up there too."

Pretty savage from Maradona, who clearly doesn't think Ronaldo can yet be compared to him, Messi, Cruyff and Di Stefano.

