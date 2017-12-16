Jurgen Klopp will feel his Liverpool side threw away their best chance of any vague hopes of challenging for the title this season following back-to-back Premier League draws.

An unfortunate stalemate at home to Merseyside rivals Everton was followed by a goalless encounter with Premier League strugglers West Bromwich Albion in midweek.

The results leave the Reds now 18 points shy of runaway league leaders Manchester City, who have yet to lose this season.

However, it won't just be Klopp's men - who had won five of their six league matches prior to the two draws - who will feel they have become little more than the best of the rest.

Despite a 1-0 win against Bournemouth on Wednesday, Manchester United were unable to close the 11-point gap on their local rivals, City, who secured a comfortable 4-0 win at Swansea City.

While fellow top four sides, Chelsea and Tottenham, are 14 and 18 points behind, respectively.

Pep Guardiola may have fallen 15 points short of the Premier League title with City last campaign, however, the Spaniard appears to be doing everything right to reverse that outcome this time around.

City pip Reds in attack

There's no doubting that Klopp will be hugely satisfied with how his plethora of attacking talents have performed this season, with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho netting 22 league goals between them.

However, that is still second best to the 27 that Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus have produced in the Premier League so far.

It again outlines the current gulf in class between a City side boasting an arrogance about their play, while fellow big spenders United and Chelsea are significantly lagging behind.

But while some of the Premier League's heavyweight managers will argue that they fight until the end, Klopp has made it clear he would not be willing to believe their words of wisdom.

Klopp's bold title claim

"This season nobody is really fighting any more for the title," Klopp said, per the Daily Mail.

"I don't think United are. We will all try to come as close as possible but if City don't have any drop then they will probably win it, so does that mean all the others have to stop?

"To be the best of the rest could be a fantastic target. So it is to try to have the best position in the table, which for us is third or second.

"Yes, they are ahead of us in the moment but our performances show we could do it if we bring them often enough."

