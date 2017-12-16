Cricket

England confirm injury news to Craig Overton during third Ashes Test

England have confirmed Craig Overton has a hairline cracked rib.

The seamer was passed fit to bowl for England on day three of the third Ashes Test in Perth, after taking pain-killers, but it was visibly clear to see he was in discomfort during the day.

He hurt himself the previous afternoon when he dived to his left to try to take a caught-and-bowled chance, having also been struck a painful blow to the ribs while batting in England’s second-Test defeat in Adelaide.

Overton underwent scans before Australia resumed their innings at the WACA.

England hope he will be able to bowl through the remainder of the match, but his injury will be reassessed.

It's been a frustrating day for England, especially with Australia captain Steven Smith putting in a vintage batting performance, guiding his team past the visitors' first innings tally.

Joe Root's men knocked up a respectable 403 in their first innings, but largely thanks to Smith's double century, Australia currently lead by 91 runs as day three comes to an end.

It looks like the game is heading for a draw, which doesn't really do much for England, but it does at least stop the losing run, and it keeps them in with a slight chance of retaining the Ashes.

Australia v England - Third Test: Day 2

As of writing this article, Australia are 494-4, with Smith on 205, and Mitchell Marsh on a very impressive 150

England will now have to make a decision with what they do about Overton, because he could risk further injury if he continues to play and bowl with his bad rib.

However, early signs seem to show he can continue.

Jets receiver has the most ridiculously bizarre explanation for PED suspension

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon reveal their loyalties for Clash of Champions

Cristiano Ronaldo says he's the best player in history - Maradona shuts him down

Diego Maradona explains why Lionel Messi will never be as good as him

How John Terry and Michael Essien reacted on Instagram to Drogba going bald

