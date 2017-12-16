For over the past ten years, John Cena has been one of the most polarizing superstars in WWE, with some fans always cheering him as he is the company's top babyface, while others boo him because he's always receiving the best in-ring opportunities.

In recent years, as Cena has transformed from a full-time superstar to a part-timer thanks to his Hollywood career, these boos have decreased, but they're still present whenever he shows up for a WWE event.

While some might have changed their approach towards The Leader of the Cenation in recent times, there are still a number of fans who still boo the 16-time world champion whenever he's performing, and another 16-time world champion doesn't like that one bit.

Ric Flair recently spoke with Starsport on a number of different topics, including Cena receiving boos from the WWE Universe.

The Nature Boy is baffled by this reaction, as he believes Cena deserves respect not just for his in-ring work but also his projects outside the WWE, such as his contribution for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Flair said: "If you don't respect John Cena, you don't respect anybody. I'm not sure how I feel about that [the boos]. Look what they say to Kurt Angle when he walks out: 'You suck'. It doesn't make sense. Because Kurt's very popular and of course John is the flagship of the company.

"He's working in a limited schedule now and pursuing other avenues that he's earned the right to do. He conducts himself, carries himself, he's very classy, he is very, very well-read, very intellectual, and that speaks volumes. We don't have a lot of people like that."

It's true that Cena deserves to be given more respect, as after all, there isn't a lot in his WWE career which he hasn't achieved.

The Leader of the Cenation has almost achieved everything that WWE has to offer since he was called up to the main roster 15 years ago in 2002. He is a 16-time world champion, a five-time United States Champion, a four-time world tag team champion, a Money in the Bank ladder match winner, and a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

If achieving all that throughout your career isn't enough to be cheered by the WWE Universe, then Cena is going to be in for a tough time with the fans for the rest of his in-ring career.

