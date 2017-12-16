The super-fight between two giants of combat sport Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor may have ended in August, but the showcase event is still one of the highlighted topics of 2017 among the boxing faithful.

Amidst all the speculations and rumours regarding the financial statistics, ShowTime have finally revealed the official pay-per-view numbers and revenue generated from the grand contest four months back.

The TV station confirmed that the “billion dollar fight” generated 4.3million PPV buys and more than £446million total revenue.

However, the huge figures still were not enough to set a new world record.

The numbers are impressive, to say the least, but it has come up short by 300,000, compared to the world record bout between Mayweather in his welterweight unification fight with Filipino icon Manny Pacquiao.

That fight in May 2015 sold 4.6million.

UFC chief Dana White incorrectly stated in October, while on The Unnamed Podvideocast with Jason Gay: “We broke the (pay-per-view buy) record. The thing ended up doing 6.7 million pay-per-view buys globally.”

In terms of ticket sales, Mayweather v McGregor created £41.2m, according to the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

That, too, remains second in the history as Mayweather-Pacquiao fight secured the first place by some margin with ticket sales of £53.74m.

The American legend came out of retirement, stepping inside the ring for the first time in two years and successfully defended his undefeated streak, outlasting his 29-year-old counterpart at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the 10th round stoppage, taking his record to 50-0.

McGregor is set to return to UFC after his short stint in boxing, but after such a huge pay day in August, fans of the Notorious One may have to wait sometime to witness the Irishman in action in the Octagon.

McGregor has reportedly been in talks with a fight against Pacquiao himself, but if Dana White has anything to do with it, then it probably won't happen, as he wants the Irishman back in UFC.

