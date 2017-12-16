Boxing

Mayweather & McGregor: Astonishing numbers.

ShowTime release official pay-per-view numbers and revenue from Mayweather v McGregor

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The super-fight between two giants of combat sport Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor may have ended in August, but the showcase event is still one of the highlighted topics of 2017 among the boxing faithful.

Amidst all the speculations and rumours regarding the financial statistics, ShowTime have finally revealed the official pay-per-view numbers and revenue generated from the grand contest four months back.

The TV station confirmed that the “billion dollar fight” generated 4.3million PPV buys and more than £446million total revenue.

However, the huge figures still were not enough to set a new world record.

The numbers are impressive, to say the least, but it has come up short by 300,000, compared to the world record bout between Mayweather in his welterweight unification fight with Filipino icon Manny Pacquiao.

That fight in May 2015 sold 4.6million.

UFC chief Dana White incorrectly stated in October, while on The Unnamed Podvideocast with Jason Gay: “We broke the (pay-per-view buy) record. The thing ended up doing 6.7 million pay-per-view buys globally.”

In terms of ticket sales, Mayweather v McGregor created £41.2m, according to the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

That, too, remains second in the history as Mayweather-Pacquiao fight secured the first place by some margin with ticket sales of £53.74m.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

The American legend came out of retirement, stepping inside the ring for the first time in two years and successfully defended his undefeated streak, outlasting his 29-year-old counterpart at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with the 10th round stoppage, taking his record to 50-0.

McGregor is set to return to UFC after his short stint in boxing, but after such a huge pay day in August, fans of the Notorious One may have to wait sometime to witness the Irishman in action in the Octagon.

McGregor has reportedly been in talks with a fight against Pacquiao himself, but if Dana White has anything to do with it, then it probably won't happen, as he wants the Irishman back in UFC.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Floyd Mayweather

Trending Stories

Jets receiver has the most ridiculously bizarre explanation for PED suspension

Jets receiver has the most ridiculously bizarre explanation for PED suspension

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon reveal their loyalties for Clash of Champions

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon reveal their loyalties for Clash of Champions

Cristiano Ronaldo says he's the best player in history - Maradona shuts him down

Cristiano Ronaldo says he's the best player in history - Maradona shuts him down

Diego Maradona explains why Lionel Messi will never be as good as him

Diego Maradona explains why Lionel Messi will never be as good as him

How John Terry and Michael Essien reacted on Instagram to Drogba going bald

How John Terry and Michael Essien reacted on Instagram to Drogba going bald

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again