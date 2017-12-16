Football

Didier Drogba and John Terry.

John Terry and Michael Essien react on Instagram to Didier Drogba going bald

Everyone is talking about Didier Drogba's new look at the moment.

Fondly remembered by football fans for being one of the Premier League's greatest ever strikers, the 39-year-old also became renowned for his unique hairstyle.

But the locks are no more. On Friday evening, Drogba revealed to his 5.5 million Instagram followers that he's gone bald.

It's safe to say the Ivorian caught everyone by surprise and that the verdict is 50/50; some people love it, others can't get used to it.

Check out Drogba's Instagram post below.

DROGBA GOES BALD

Drogba wrote: "15/12/2000 was The Beginning. 15/12/2017 Born is the new Me [sic]."

So, what do Drogba's former Chelsea teammates think of him going bald? He may suit the look, but at the same time he looks pretty unrecognisable.

John Terry and Michael Essien have both reacted on Instagram and it goes without saying their responses were very different from each other.

In the screenshots below, Terry takes the p*** out of Drogba with some laughing-crying emojis, while Essien says: "My brother you are looking so fresh man."

Terry took it a step further by posting 'Bald Drogba' on his own Instagram story, tagging the likes of Frank Lampard, Michael Ballack and Ashley Cole.

TERRY AND ESSIEN REACT TO 'BALD DROGBA'

p1c1f9cpdq8uj1p8e1pfc194914o59.jpg

Trying something new with your hair is always a risky move, so Drogba can probably expect some more abuse from his old teammates.

Haircuts aside, Drogba continues to make an impact at Chelsea despite having left the club for a second time in 2015.

According to their new Spanish striker, Alvaro Morata, he's been watching goal videos of Drogba recently to learn and become a better player.

Newcastle United v Chelsea - Premier League

"I put it on at home so I improve with Didier," explained Morata.

"When I was seven or eight, I got a trampoline. My dad used to say to me all the time, 'Come on with the head,' and then pass the ball to me as I jumped.

"I really think it's helped my heading game because I practiced this all the time with my dad. It helped me for the future as well because the aerial game is one of my good points."

