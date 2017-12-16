Earlier this month, WWE hosted a house show in New Dehli, India, as part of the company's tour around parts of the Middle East, and the marquee match of that show was the clash between Triple H and Jinder Mahal.

Surprisingly, however, despite the fact The Modern Day Maharaja had received a major push over recent months in order to try and boost WWE's audience in India, it was The Game who won their match.

Triple H did show some appreciation towards Mahal after the match, by saying India is in good hands with him, but the decision to have the WWE legend defeat the recent WWE Champion surprised many fans.

During an interview this week with NBC Sports, the executive vice president of talent, live events and creative for WWE offered fans insight on the reasoning behind his win over Mahal at the New Delhi Supershow.

Triple H said that although he received a big reaction, he's still growing as a superstar and overtime, he'll become something of an icon for him.

He said: “Even though he got a massive reaction, he still needs to earn their respect. He’s still growing and still new. You know what I mean? ... Just even being on this tour will help him.

"The reaction he got at the beginning of the night was much different than the reaction he got at the end of the night. It just grew. Their appreciation of him grew. It was all handled in the right way and done in the right manner. Over time he’s going to grow and become a cultural icon for them.”

While this might be Triple H's and WWE's explanation for Mahal's loss, according to Pro Wrestling Unlimited, The Modern Day Maharaja's loss to The Game in India is a big indication that his main event push is coming to an end.

This is a strong sign that Mahal won’t be regaining the WWE title from AJ Styles at Clash of Champions this weekend, but this could be the start of him being used as one of the main heels in WWE's mid-card picture.

