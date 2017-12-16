Kylian Mbappe will travel to the Santiago Bernabeu in February knowing too well that the Real Madrid's home could have been his too, last summer.

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain head to the Spanish capital early in 2018 for what is by far the most mouthwatering Champions League tie in the Last 16.

The France forward was strongly linked with a nine-figure transfer to Real during the summer, instead opting to join PSG on an initial loan before a compulsory £166 million transfer from AS Monaco.

Many would have argued the 18-year-old made the least attractive move - at least in terms of appeal, if not the financial reward - but that decision was backed up by Neymar's world record move to the Parc des Princes.

It's remarkable how quickly the teenage sensation has risen from the relative unknown to European superstar in the course of a year or so - but his talent has more than justified his rapid rise.

In his first season with Monaco, he netted just once in 13 appearances, but he was soon hot on people's lips last campaign with 24 goals in 41 games.

Mbappe's incredible rise

His incredible rise is nothing short of admirable and the way in which he's had Europe's biggest clubs, including Real, Barcelona and Manchester City circling is outstanding.

Mbappe's goals led Monaco to a first Ligue 1 title in 17 years and to the Champions League semi-finals where they were denied a place in the final against Los Blancos by Juventus.

The teenager may be on course for a second successive French title this season, with PSG - who lead Monaco by six points - but his toughest test is yet to come in Europe.

Fans are unquestionably excited about seeing the likes of Mbappe and Neymar line up against Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and co. in Madrid.

However, PSG's star men, for all their talent, will have something to prove against their opposing forward who recently won his fifth Ballon d'Or.

And according to Argentina legend Diego Maradona, no one more so than Mbappe.

Maradona: Mbappe is a revelation

The 57-year-old former Barcelona star has claimed that he has recommended the France star to Real president Florentino Perez during the summer.

“For me, Mbappe is the revelation of football. I think he can surpass many," Maradona told AS, per Goal.

“Why did they not sign him? I told Florentino to sign Mbappe. I told him when we saw each other at Fifa.

“He told me…’but you know I have Cristiano’.”

It appears Ronaldo may have stood in Mbappe's way, but the 18-year-old won't allow the Portuguese to do so on February 14 when PSG head to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman will be desperate to showcase what Los Blancos have missed out on.

